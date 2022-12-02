What do most people think about Christmas? Typically, it’s that snowy holiday season when people get to open a plethora of gifts from friends and loved ones. However, as seen in the trailer for the new Christmas offering from Netflix, A Storm for Christmas, the yuletide season is more than the unwrapping of gifts. It’s the opening of hearts to a new path, with a different direction and new possibilities. When many people are stuck in an airport on Christmas Eve by the force of nature, they are soon forced to grasp a whole new meaning to the holidays.

The trailer invites us into an airport in Norway, a few hours leading up to Christmas and the airport is packed with a million people set and ready to board planes for the holidays. While some are here to welcome family, others are traveling to meet family, and some are simply escaping from Christmas. However, all their planes are halted when nature takes center stage with a snowstorm. Even celebrities are forced to take the common route with private sections closed off. Since it’s Christmas, there is Santa Claus at the airport for the little ones, “a Chanel bag and an iPhone” is one’s wish for Christmas. And when Santa declines, she makes it unequivocally clear that “Santa can’t say no.”

While others are trying out things they’ve never done before, the pressures of the day are revealing deep cracks in the relationships of others. While family health emergencies are the top most for some, bringing home a gift to loved ones is the desire of others. While others get to meet their heroes, one has a salient Christmas wish that her heroes would stop fighting. Even celebrities are having a hard time with all the attention being focused on them this Christmas Eve. In the end, we begin to see what Christmas is all about and what it truly means to experience this annual holiday. It’s about the love and beauty we can find in family, friends, and neighbors — it is about true love and the strength that comes with it.

A Storm for Christmas is a six-part limited series created, directed, and executive produced by Home for Christmas director Per-Olav Sørensen. The cast for the series includes star Ida Elise Broch, Hanna Ardéhn, Valter Skarsgård, Jon Øigarden, Dennis Storhøi, Sus Noreen Jondahl Wilkins, Ariadna Cabrol, Carmen Gloria Pérez, Maibritt Saerens, Jan Gunnar Røise, and Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa among others.

A Storm for Christmas is arriving on Netflix on December 16. You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below: