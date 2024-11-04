The calendar has turned over to November and, with the holidays closing in, Danny DeVito, Wilmer Valderrama, and Andie MacDowell have come down with A Sudden Case of Christmas. On November 8, the light-hearted dramedy starring the trio will arrive in theaters and on digital and on-demand platforms to help instill viewers with a warm, fuzzy, familial feeling ahead of the holiday season. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Dolomite Mountain range in Italy, they'll navigate a complicated situation when Christmas comes early for a family in the middle of a marriage crisis. In a Collider exclusive sneak peek, DeVito and his co-stars share their hopes for what audiences take away from what they describe as a new spin on the typical yuletide tale.

A Sudden Case of Christmas pairs up Valderrama and Lucy DeVito as an American couple preparing to go their separate ways. To break the unfortunate news to their young daughter Claire, played by Terrifier 3's Antonella Rose, they take a trip to Italy to visit her grandfather Lawrence's (Danny DeVito) grand hotel. However, the plan quickly falls apart when Claire insists they celebrate Christmas in August to bring the whole family closer together. Adding to the festivities is the arrival of Claire's other grandparents (MacDowell and José Zúñiga) who have a few secrets between them that could turn the merry get-together upside down.

In the clip, the cast focuses less on what the movie is about but on its greater themes and the general feeling it's trying to instill. Valderrama, DeVito, and MacDowell express how it aims to invoke the classic feelings of love and togetherness the holidays bring while still offering something new. Family is the key for DeVito, as the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star says "I think this is a movie that's gonna make you feel like you want to be with your family" and compares it to a line from The War of the Roses about remembering what you love about the important people in your life. Valderrama similarly hopes for healing, prompting viewers to reflect on their relationships after seeing Claire and her family confront their own issues. In general, the trio hopes to spread a little positivity and bring a few laughs along the way.

'A Sudden Case of Christmas' Is a Family Affair for DeVito

Fitting the themes of the movie, the cast also had an emphasis on family with the reunion of Danny and Lucy DeVito. The father-daughter duo have linked up on several occasions, most recently in their FXX adult-animated comedy Little Demon as Satan and his 13-year-old daughter. In addition to Valderrama, MacDowell, Rose, and Zúñiga, they're joined on the call sheet by Adrian Dunbar, Valeria Cavalli, Mario de la Rosa, Francesco Salvi, and Denis Conway. Two-time BAFTA nominee Peter Chelsom directed A Sudden Case of Christmas and co-wrote the film with Tinker Lindsay, who previously collaborated on the Simon Pegg-led feature Hector and the Search for Happiness and the Sky Original thriller Security.

A Sudden Case of Christmas arrives in theaters, digital, and On-Demand on November 8 and on DVD on November 19. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.