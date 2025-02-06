How would you like a murder mystery with a side of Italian cuisine in the backdrop of Capri? Well, if you like the idea then BritBox has just the series for you. The broadcaster has greenlit a new original series, A Taste for Murder starring Warren Brown and Phyllis Logan. The series created by Matt Baker will commence filming on location in Croatia and later in Italy.

The series will blend murder with classic Italian cuisine as the main ingredient to each episode’s central murder mystery. As it aims to reveal the power of food to foster connection, community, and healing after devastating loss. Baker described the series as much a “family drama as it is detective fiction, exploring the difficulties of maintaining loving relationships when coping with trauma and grief, alongside a series of outlandish murders that are very much the product of the beautiful Mediterranean island on which the series is set.”

What Do We Know About ‘A Taste for Murder’?

Image via PBS

The series aims to combine crime and cooking, British ingenuity and Italian passion. It follows DCI Joe Mottram (Brown), who is a star detective with the Metropolitan Police. When a personal tragedy struck, he moved to Capri with his daughter to stay with his Italian in-laws for the summer. Unable to face his own grief, let alone help heal his daughter, Mottram quickly becomes immersed in the local murder cases on the island.

“A Taste for Murder is more than the standard crime procedural—Matt Baker and Eagle Eye Drama have crafted an innovative show that combines mystery, culture, and heart in a way that feels fresh and authentic,” said BritBox President North America and General Manager, BritBox International Robert Schildhouse. Supporting Brown in the cast is Logan as Elena Da Vinale, mother to DCI Joe’s late wife. Cristiana Dell’Anna plays Inspector Lara Sarrancino, Beau Gadsdon as Angelica, Joe’s bright teenage daughter who is traumatized by her mother’s sudden death. Further rounding off the cast are Urbano Barberini as Gennaro Da Vinale, Alessandro Fella as Luca Da Vinale, Gaia Scodellaro as Daria, and Alessandro Bedetti as Daniele.

The series is created and written by Baker. It is directed by Jon Jones and produced by Megan Ott. While Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Carolina Giammetta are executive producers for Eagle Eye Drama, with Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye, and Jess O’ Riordan serving as executive producers for BritBox.

A Taste for Murder will premiere on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.