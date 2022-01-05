The trailer and for Magnolia Pictures' newest film A Taste of Hunger was released today, showcasing complications arising in both the kitchen and at home, during the delicious drama starring Katrine Greis-Rosenthal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, set to premiere in theaters and on demand on January 28.

According to the film's official synopsis, the Danish-language film follows “a power couple within the Danish gourmet scene run the popular restaurant Malus in Copenhagen". A couple willing to sacrifice everything to gain a Michelin star for their restaurant, the two are pushed to their limits as they try to balance family life with running a restaurant, and the trailer clearly showcases that keeping such a strict work-life balance is by no means easy. The new film highlights the complications that come from trying to achieve your dreams, both from those around you and those closest to you.

The film is directed by Danish director Christoffer Boe, who has earned many awards in the U.S. and abroad, including the FIPRESCI Director of the Year at San Sebastián International Film Festival, and the Golden Camera at Cannes Film Festival in 2003. The film was written by Boe as well as Tobias Lindholm, with Louise Vesth acting as producer for the film. Coster-Waldau, also a Danish creative, makes a strategic move away from Game of Thrones with A Taste of Hunger, back to films in his native language.

Greis-Rosenthal should also be familiar from her roles in projects like A Fortunate Man, as well as the crime drama Warriors in 2018. She has also been in several foreign language projects including the Danish period medical drama Sygeplejeskolen and the crime thriller Forhøret.

A Taste of Hunger premieres in theaters and on-demand on January 28. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

