Focus Features has released the first poster for its upcoming drama A Thousand and One starring, Teyana Taylor (Coming to America 2). Unlike other movie posters fans are used to seeing, A Thousand and One’s first poster comes in form of a portrait of abstract art that portrays the essence of the drama’s plot.

A Thousand and One follows an unapologetic and free-spirited single mother, Inez (Taylor), after she is released from jail and returns home to New York. Upon her return, Inez finds out that her six-year-old son Terry has been put in New York’s foster care system. Unable to accept the separation from her son, Inez kidnaps Terry from the foster care system. The drama will focus on how the mother and son hold on to their secret and fight for each other as they set out to reclaim their sense of home, and find their identity and stability.

The poster depicts the emotions that the drama aims to derive from viewers—the abstract portrait art shows Inez embracing Terry in her warmth melting into a background painted black. The upcoming drama promises an emotional ride for viewers with heartwarming scenes of the mother and son as they try to reconnect as a family. However, according to scenes from the previously released trailer, the drama will not focus only on Inez’s relationship with six-year-old Terry, but also on her relationship with Terry as he grows older with the threat of their secret being exposed.

Image via Focus Features

A Thousand and One is written and directed by A.V. Rockwell. The film is Rockwell’s feature film debut, and despite being the director's debut film, A Thousand and One won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival already on its way to amazing success despite not being released in theaters yet.

A Thousand and One is produced by Eddie Vaisman, Rishi Rajani, Brad Weston, and Lena Waithe. Jamin OBrien and Oren Moverman executive produced it. Alongside Taylor, who is best known for her music career, A Thousand and One stars Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola. Catlett will play Lucky, Inez’s partner and the man who helped her raise Terry. Terry is played by three different actors, Courtney, Adetola, and Cross, as he grows up.

A Thousand and One will premiere in theaters on March 31. Check out the poster below: