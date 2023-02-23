'A Thousand and One' is written and directed by A.V. Rockwell and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

This March, Focus Features will be releasing its latest drama, , in theaters. It recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, and now it's gotten its first official trailer! The film will hit theaters nationwide on March 31, 2023.

A Thousand and One stars Teyana Taylor as the “unapologetic and free-spirited” Inez. The film follows Inez as she returns to her home in New York after a stint in jail, only to find that her six-year-old Terry has been put in the city’s foster care system and forgotten about. Determined to reunite her family, Inez kidnaps her son. Together they must keep this explosive secret while they “set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability.”

The new trailer manages to be a great mix of keeping the film’s secrets and letting the audience know they are in for an emotional ride. We see heartwarming scenes of Inez and Terry getting reunited, with Terry saying that he wants to live with his mom. But, we also see the promise of heartbreaking scenes as Terry grows older, and their secret gets in danger of being exposed.

Where Have You Seen the Cast of A Thousand and One Before?

Alongside Taylor, the film stars Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola. Taylor is best known for her extensive music career but has also been seen in films like The After Party and Coming 2 America and will also be in the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake. Catlett will be playing Lucky, Inez’s partner who helps raise Terry. He has previously starred in Black Lightning and has appeared in other hit series like The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Lovecraft Country. Cross, Courtney, and Adetola are all young actors who will be starring as Terry in the film as he grows up.

A Thousand and One is written and directed by A.V. Rockwell. The film is Rockwell's feature film debut after directing multiple acclaimed short films. A Thousand and One is produced by Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, and Brad Weston. While Oren Moverman and Jamin OBrien serve as executive producers.

A Thousand and One will be exclusively in theaters across the nation starting on March 31, 2023. Check out the film’s trailer and official plot synopsis below: