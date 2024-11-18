Hulu has officially teased when Stephen Graham and Malachi Kirby will step into the ring. Over two years since it was first announced, the Victorian London-set boxing drama A Thousand Blows is set to make its debut with all six episodes in Winter 2025, meaning the wait after the New Year won't be long. The ambitious new series hails from acclaimed Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reuniting him with Graham after previously working together on his flagship series as well as A Christmas Carol and Taboo. Outside the U.S., all episodes will be available to watch on Disney+.

A Thousand Blows pits Graham and Kirby against each other as rival boxers whose animosity for each other spills out beyond the ring. The latter plays Hezekiah Moscow, a Jamaica-born Londoner caught up in the vicious cultural melting pot that is the post-Industrial Revolution East End. He's inevitably reeled into the perilous criminal underbelly hiding beneath the world of underground boxing, where he meets the leader of London's infamous all-female gang The Forty Elephants, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), and begins a desperate fight for survival. She warns him of the danger the city poses, which becomes apparent to Moscow as he crosses veteran boxer Sugar Goodson (Graham). As the teaser shows, Goodson is not about to let anyone take from him, threatening to kill Moscow in the ring or, at the very least, make his life a living hell beyond it.

Graham enters A Thousand Blows coming off a red-hot year that has thus far included Young Woman and the Sea, Venom: The Last Dance, and Steve McQueen's Blitz. He'll have a worthy opponent in Kirby, who won a BAFTA Award for his role in 2021's Small Axe and more recently appeared in 2023's Wicked Little Letters while also lining up twin leading roles in Prime Video's adaptation of Anansi Boys. They're joined by a cast that also features Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis, and Robert Glenister.

'A Thousand Blows' Is Just One Project on the Docket for Knight

Knight led a team of writers and executive producers on A Thousand Blows, with Graham joining him as an executive producer alongside his Matriarch Productions partner and co-star Walters. The Story Collective's Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis, Water & Power Productions' Tom Miller and Sam Myer, Professor David Olusoga, and Disney+ director of scripted content Lee Mason are also on board, with Miller also serving as series producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson rounding out the group as producers. This is just one of several ongoing projects Knight is hard at work on alongside, among other things, a Peaky Blinders movie. Production on the film began in September and it will see Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and yes, Graham, among others.

A Thousand Blows is set for Winter 2025 on Hulu. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the boxing series as it nears its release.