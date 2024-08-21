The Big Picture A Thousand Blows stars Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby, and Erin Doherty in a Victorian London criminal underworld series on Disney+.

The series is created by Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders, and features a deadly rivalry beyond just boxing matches.

Stay tuned for the premiere of A Thousand Blows in 2025.

The next show from the creator of one of the biggest Netflix shows ever just got an exciting look at the first images from A Thousand Blows, the upcoming Disney+ series starring Stephen Graham as a Victorian London Boxer. In addition to Graham, A Thousand Blows will also star Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby, as well as Jason Tobin, Ziggy Heath, and James Nelson-Joyce. A Thousand Blows follows Kirby's Hezekiah Moscow, a young man from Jamaica who gets drawn into London's dangerous criminal underworld and comes in contact with Mary Carr (Doherty), the leader of a legendary all-female gang known as The Forty Elephants. As Hezekiah becomes more experienced in criminal dealings, he runs into Sugar Goodson (Graham), a seasoned veteran, and the two become locked into a dangerous rivalry that follows them through more than just boxing.

The series comes from the mind of Steven Knight, who is best known for creating Peaky Blinders. Knight has also worked on other famous projects following his success with Peaky Blinders, including the hit Apple TV+ series starring Jason Momoa, See, and more recently on projects such as Rogue Heroes and The Veil. He has also worked with iconic performers such as Tom Hardy, Matthew McConaughey, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, on projects like Locke, Serenity, and Dirty Pretty Things. You also may have heard of his work with Eastern Promises, the 2007 crime thriller starring Naomi Watts and Viggo Mortensen which was directed by David Cronenberg.

Kirby is best known for his roles in projects such as Curfew, Devils, and Roots, where he's appeared alongside stars such as Patrick Dempsey, Forest Whitaker, and Laurence Fishburne. Graham has been acting for the better part of 30 years and has more than 100 credits to his name, but his most famous roles have come with Boiling Point, Snatch, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. More recently, he starred in the Netflix original series Bodies, and also Young Woman and the Sea. Doherty is famed for her work on The Crown but recently starred in Reawakening and If You're Happy.

A Thousand Blows is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Malachi Kirby in Wicked Little Letters, now streaming on Netflix.

