Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is at it again with a new period drama full of blood and danger. Set to premiere on Hulu, A Thousand Blows takes place in 1880s London, following a group of characters involved in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. Starring Boardwalk Empire and Snatch alum Stephen Graham, A Thousand Blows has the potential to draw in old fans and new. In addition to the exciting period, the series also adds the criminal element prevalent in Peaky Blinders. The synopsis of the series is as follows:

"Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."

The first season has been greenlit for six episodes, and now has an official release date. A Thousand Blows is now set to enter the ring on Friday, February 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. The series also stars Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty in leading roles.

'A Thousand Blows' Is Based in Real-Life History

Images for A Thousand Blows show the draw for fans of films such as Gangs of New York. Taking place in a criminal underworld, the new series puts an English spin on a familiar tale. Real gangs of the time crop up in the series, such as the 40 Elephants, an exclusively female enterprise of the time. This concept is what differentiates the series from others of its kind. Peaky Blinders has a heavily patriarchal cast of characters, and A Thousand Blows chooses to do something new that is also based on fact. The 40 Elephants weren’t a widely known group, but have a rich history.

So named because of the gang's operations in London’s area of Elephant and Castle, the women of the 40 Elephants were predominantly thieves. Erin Doherty plays the fictionalized version of the leader of the group, Mary Carr. While based on real history, many of the elements of A Thousand Blows have been altered for a more cinematic experience - a spin on the material that is required because The 40 Elephants remains largely a mystery. Regardless, Steven Knight is known for using inspiration from historical events to make a captivating drama.

Viewers can catch A Thousand Blows when it hits Hulu on February 21, 2025, in the United States. International fans can watch it on Disney+.