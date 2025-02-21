Steven Knight is a man with many famous projects to his name, perhaps none more so than the iconic series Peaky Blinders. The Cillian Murphy-led trip to early 20th-century Birmingham kept millions of fans entertained worldwide for almost a decade, with the promise of an upcoming feature film finale to Tommy Shelby's journey one of the most tantalizing prospects of the upcoming film schedule. However, for Knight fans, another of his projects, A Thousand Blows, just landed on Hulu, and seemingly dazzled early audiences into awarding the series a 94% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

With many gushing over the show's dedication to the era it is set in, as well as the exciting array of immersive performances at its core, it's no wonder that A Thousand Blows has captured praise at this high level thus far. For the latter of the two compliments, it should come as no surprise, with A Thousand Blows boasting a simply superb central cast. Starring the ever-brilliant Stephen Graham as criminal kingpin and accomplished boxer Sugar Goodson, the rest of the cast features the likes of Erin Doherty of The Crown fame, Malachi Kirby, Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis, and Robert Glenister.

Alas, not all critics seem to agree, with A Thousand Blow's impressive debut score on Rotten Tomatoes not reflecting the mixed opinions of Collider's own Maggie Boccella. In her review of the series, Maggie scored the show a fair 6/10, saying, "Knight's new series falls prey to a generic sheen that settles over the story from its first moments," and then adding, "The series' biggest problem, however, is its lack of focus." In conclusion, Maggie did have some praise to offer, saying, "A Thousand Blows does manage to stand out as a mostly competent period piece in a sea of Bridgertons filled with anachronistic eyeshadow and an unwillingness to commit to the bit."

Steven Knight's 'Peaky Blinders' Looks To Continue Beyond the Upcoming Film

Although we expect the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, to be the end of Murphy's Shelby's journey, it seems as if the Peaky Blinders legacy is ready to continue beyond the Netflix movie's credits. In an interview with BBC Breakfast on the morning of February 18, Knight called The Immortal Man is, "a very fitting way to end this part of the ‘Peaky’ story," before emphasizing, "This part, yes." He then added, "I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of ‘Peaky’ will continue." In what form Peaky Blinders will continue is anyone's guess, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

A Thousand Blows will be available to stream on Hulu on February 21, 2025.