[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for A Thousand Blows.]

The drama series A Thousand Blows tells the stories of bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) who’s newly arrived from Jamaica and in need of a means of survival, and Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), Queen of the Forty Elephants and a leader of London’s criminal underbelly. Living in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s is a daily battle, and when Sugar and Hezekiah find themselves locked in a rivalry, pitting them against each other in a world that’s already against them both.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Graham talked about why his wife knew Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) had to be the one to write A Thousand Blows, how Sugar was written just for him, how he wanted to physically transform himself for the role, and what it was like to see what Doherty and Kirby brought to their characters. He also discussed how excited he was to be a part of Peaky Blinders, coming to the show as a huge fan, and the memorable experience of working with Cillian Murphy.

Stephen Graham's Wife Knew Steven Knight Needed To Be the One To Write 'A Thousand Blows'

"What happened to this man, for him to get to this particular point in London?”

Collider: When Steven Knight has a project with a role for you to play, is it always just an automatic yes for you? What do you personally enjoy about his work, and the world and characters that he creates?

STEPHEN GRAHAM: He’s a unique writer. He’s a fantastic writer and he creates these wonderful worlds. But to be completely honest with you, how this whole thing came about was that me and Hannah [Walters] have got a little production company called Matriarch Productions, and we were sent this by a friend of mine who was also part of the production team, Tom Miller, from Water & Power Productions, one of the production companies involved. Tom sent a photograph of a man called Hezekiah Moscow, and a little paragraph about this man and two little, tiny sentences about Sugar Goodson and Treacle Goodson. It was literally this photograph of a strong, proud Black man in the 1800s, full of grace and dignity and humanity, in this boxing pose. I just thought, “Wow, what a photograph. What happened to this man, for him to get to this particular point in London?” That’s the thing with a photograph, you know it was something of the time. It happened. It was real. It exists. It’s there. Your eyes cannot lie. Irrespective of what other things can lie, when you see that image, you know it has to be true.

So, Hannah said to me, “I know who’s gonna write this.” I said, “Who?” And she said, “Steve Knight.” I said, “Oh, don’t be stupid, love. There’s no chance.” And Hannah said, “Look, I’ve been talking to his assistant, Julie, about you doing Peaky Blinders, and I think he’d be great at writing this, on account of the stuff he likes to do.” And I was like, “Yeah, whatever.” Lo and behold, literally three or four days later, she called me in from the kitchen. I’ll never forget it. She said, “Have a look at that.” And I was like, “What is it?” And there was an email from Steve saying, “I really love this idea. I’d really love to set up a Zoom. Let’s create something.” And then, he went away and wrote the first episode.

What was it like to read that script?

What was great about it was that we had this Hezekiah character, which we knew a tiny little bit about, and we had the character of Sugar, which we knew a tiny little bit about, and he’d been wanting to create something for Mary Carr and the Elephants because it’s something he’d done a lot of research about. So, he basically picked these three people, which were from a specific time, not based on a true story or anything like that, and created this wonderful world. And Disney were so behind the project from the get-go. As soon as they read the first episode, they fell in love with the script, and they fell in love with the whole project. That’s the joy and the beauty. In this particular case, it was talking to Steve, and then Steve wrote Sugar for me personally, so that was really nice as well.

Stephen Graham's Bare-Knuckle Boxer Sugar Goodson is Fighting for Survival in ‘A Thousand Blows’

“He's fought for everything he has."