The trailer of Steven Knight’s upcoming series A Thousand Blows is out, and it is everything you expect from the fan-favorite creator. Set in the backdrop of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London the series stars Malachi Kirby and Stephen Graham among others will make its world premiere at the upcoming BFI London Film Festival.

The thrilling teaser gives us a good look at Hezekiah (Kirby) who finds himself in the pits fighting bloodied battles against a dangerous boxer Sugar. We also get a glimpse of a gang of women who are fighting their own battles for survival on the streets. For any Peaky Blinders fan, the series will make you nostalgic in a weird way with its esthetics and tone.

What’s ‘A Thousand Blows’ About?

The upcoming series follows a Jamaican man, Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End. As he’s drawn into the criminal underbelly of the boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, the leader of a notorious all-female London gang called The Forty Elephants. While the two share a similar survival instinct, while Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against a seasoned boxer, Sugar Goodson. Soon “the two are locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.”

Knight created the series while his long-time collaborator, Graham, stars and executive produce. While Knight serves as the lead writer for the series, his writer’s room includes new voices like Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies, and Yasmin Joseph. The series is directed by Tinge Krishnan and Nick Murphy, alongside Ashley Walters and Coky Giedroyc.

The cast also includes Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao, and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson. The all-woman gang members are portrayed by Erin Doherty as their leader Mary Carr, Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover. Further rounding off the cast are Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy.

A Thousand Blows will come to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland. Hulu in the U.S. and select other countries on Disney+ in 2025.