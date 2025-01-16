Steven Knight’s latest daring project, A Thousand Blows, is expected to debut on Hulu about a month following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2024. As fans count down till its arrival on small screens, a couple of sneak peeks have already been released, teasing the perils ahead in 1880s Victorian London. Speaking of which, on Thursday, January 16, Hulu unveiled an exclusive two-minute-long trailer highlighting the dark side of London in the Gilded Age.

As seen in the dramatic clip below, Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), two friends from Jamaica, are introduced into the Lion’s Den, the exciting but dangerous world of London in the 1880s. However, they eventually find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's East End, where they meet Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), Queen of an all-female criminal gang known as the Forty Elephants, and run afoul of Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), a criminal kingpin and notorious boxer.

In addition to the four aforementioned actors, A Thousand Blows stars Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister. It is scheduled to premiere on February 21 and will comprise six episodes centered on four people whose lives collide in a defiant fight to survive.

What Is ‘A Thousand Blows’ About?

Created by Knight, who also wrote and executive produced, this period drama is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. In A Thousand Blows, Hezekiah and Alec, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves pushed into the criminal world of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. A﻿s Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, is determined to destroy Hezekiah, whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.

Season 1 of A Thousand Blows is produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters of Matriarch Productions, along with Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis from The Story Collective and Tom Miller and Sam Myer representing Water & Power Productions. Additionally, award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga joins as an executive producer, with Miller taking on the role of Series Producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson as producers. The original series is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, the Director of Scripted Content.

A Thousand Blows debuts on Friday, February 21. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.