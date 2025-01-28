The release of Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight's new crime drama, A Thousand Blows, has been greatly anticipated since its announcement over two years ago, with hype only growing as we learned that the show would include the fantastic Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson in one of the leading roles. While there has not been much shared with the public, we do know A Thousand Blows will follow the Queen of the Forty Elephants gang, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), and her plans to use the success of bare-knuckle boxer Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) to further her criminal enterprises. Stepping into the role of the antagonist is a rival boxer and gangster, the aforementioned Sugar Goodson, who tries to destroy Moscow.

The inclusion of a female kingpin in this period — a time when women faced significant political and social limitations — is not an embellishment of the truth. In fact, the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, and many characters within A Thousand Blows are drawn directly from the time and setting. It's important to acknowledge that some of the characters' nefarious activities, or involvement in specific events, are being dramatized. Yet, the Forty Elephants alone is a fascinating piece of forgotten history that showed women rebelling and using the oppression that under-estimated them to their advantage.

'A Thousand Blows' Portrays the Real-Life Forty Elephants Gang Led by Mary Carr