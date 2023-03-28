Netflix is at it again! Known for their true crime binges like Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal and love-based reality shows such as the recently returned Love is Blind, the streamer is hitting audiences with a new project from one of its best genres – scripted rom-coms. Hot on the heels of the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-led Your Place or Mine, the platform has released a trailer for their upcoming film, A Tourist’s Guide to Love which will star Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and newcomer, Scott Ly.

The trailer introduces us to travel agent extraordinaire, Amanda Riley (Cook), a woman in a long-term relationship that we watch crumble after her boyfriend announces that he’s moving to Ohio. At the behest of her co-worker, Amanda jumps at an opportunity to travel to Vietnam and take a break from her new reality. Upon arrival, she meets Sinh (Ly), her young, handsome tour guide who is prepared to take her on the adventure of a lifetime. Cut in between gorgeous shots of the Vietnamese countryside, Amanda explains to fellow travelers that she’s ready to embark on an adventure that will help her rediscover herself. Pulling up some memories of the Julia Roberts-led feature Eat, Pray, Love, we watch as Amanda does exactly that with Sinh helping her embrace every moment. As a romance begins to blossom between the traveler and her guide, Amanda’s ex surprises her in Vietnam, forcing her to choose between comfort and adventure.

Along with Cook and Ly, A Tourist’s Guide to Love also stars Missi Pyle (Gone Girl) as Amanda’s co-worker and best friend, and Ben Feldman (Superstore) as Amanda’s ex who has a change of heart during her vacation. Included in the ensemble cast are Nondumiso Tembe (True Blood), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Glynn Sweet, Nsut Lê Thiên, Alexa Povah, Morgan Dudley, Quinn Trúc, and Jacqueline Correa. Sarah Silverman Program, Community, and Life-Size 2 director Steven K. Tsuchida helms the project with a script from Eirene Tran Donohue (A Christmas Spark).

RELATED: From 'Clueless' To 'Good Burger': 10 Best Teen Movies From The 90s

Where Have You Seen Rachael Leigh Cook Before?

One of the biggest names in teen films of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Cook nabbed starring roles in titles like The Baby-Sitters Club, She’s All That, and Josie and the Pussycats. A Tourist’s Guide to Love will see her reunite with fellow Josie and the Pussycats co-star, Pyle, and will be a welcomed return to the world of rom-coms following her leading role opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 classic teen feature, She’s All That. More recently, the actress starred in David Poag’s horror flick, Spirit Halloween: The Movie. Cook will also serve her latest project as a producer alongside Joel S. Rice for Muse Entertainment.

Check out the trailer and new images for A Tourist’s Guide to Love below, and catch the film when it travels to Netflix on April 27.

14 Images