Merry Christmas and happy holidays indeed! ABC plans to make the holiday wishes of boy band fans everywhere come true. The network has announced A Very Boy Band Holiday​​​​​​, an all-new holiday special featuring an array of hunks from your favorite boy bands of yesteryear, Deadline reports.

The show promises to bring us some of our very favorite heartthrobs straight from the pages of BOP magazine. The lineup includes Superman necklace wearing Joey Fatone of *NSYNC; FuMan Skeeto clothing brand creator and the voice of Fairly Odd Parents’ Chip Skylark, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC; On The Line star Lance Bass of *NSYNC; former Dancing with the Stars contestant and Boyz II Men crooner, Wanya Morris; The Sing-Off judge and soulful tenor Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men; Ghostbusters 2 cameo feature character Bobby Brown of New Edition; the discoverer of Boyz II Men, Michael Bivins, of New Edition; star of the film The Fantasticks and the youngest member of New Kids on the Block, Joey McIntyre; The Bang Bang Brokers star Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; and “The Hardest Thing” and “Give Me Just One Night” singers Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees.

We can expect the merry band of boys to perform all the hits including all of our favorite Christmas tunes as well as their band’s holiday bangers (we are putting in our requests for “Happy Holidays to You” and “Funky, Funky Xmas”). The special also promises to bring in some mysterious, unannounced guests (we have our hopes set on Ashley Parker Angel or any member of Backstreet Boys).

If you thought things couldn’t get any better, we’re here to tell you that they can! Fatone and Morris will perform a brand new tune called, “A Very Boy Band Holiday” and McIntyre will take the spotlight with his son, Griffin McIntyre, to sing “This One’s For The Children.” We are also promised to bear witness as the gang joins together to sing “Let It Snow,” “This Christmas,” “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” and many more.

David Chamberlin is joined by Michael Antinoro, Joe Mulvihill, and Chris Wagner as executive producer with Helen Bromfield serving as a co-executive producer. 45 Live is producing the special.

With all the holiday specials airing this year, this could very well be the best one. We can’t wait to tune in and see all our favorite hunks when they sing the holiday classics on ABC December 6 at 8 p.m. E.T./P.T. If your schedule conflicts with the holly jolly time, you can catch all the fun the following day when the special will be released to Hulu and on-demand.

