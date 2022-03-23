Last year, the BBC aired the historical British drama A Very British Scandal, and now thanks to Prime Video, the series is getting an international release. As announced in a new trailer released today, fans in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to stream A Very British Scandal on Prime video starting on April 22.

A Very British Scandal stars Emmy-nominee Paul Bettany and Emmy-winner Claire Foy as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. The miniseries documents the real-life story of the Duke and Duchess as they went through a divorce that became one of the most public and scandalous legal cases in 1960s Britain.

In the trailer, we see the couple as they revel publicly in the lavish lifestyle that comes with being a Duke and Duchess, but privately the tensions between them are growing. The trailer shows the Duke drinking heavily and being cruel to the Duchess. Additionally, the trailer poses the looming threat of the couple's money running out. We then see a scene of the Duke and Duchess accusing each other of infidelity, with the Duke taunting her about having proof against her while she has none against him. As the trailer winds down, we see glimpses of the public opinion turning on the Duchess as reporters hound her.

The miniseries was written and created by Sarah Phelps with all three episodes directed by Anne Sewitsky. Phelps has previously written like Dublin Murders and The ABC Murders. Meanwhile, Sewitsky has previously directed episodes of shows like Black Mirror and Castle Rock. A Very British Scandal is a sequel series to 2018’s A Very English Scandal which told the story of a British political and sex scandal from the 1970s. Both shows come from the same production company, Blueprint. A Very English Scandal is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Stream A Very British Scandal when it comes to Prime Video on April 22. Watch the trailer and read the full synopsis for the miniseries below:

Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media. A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of postwar Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that reveled in her fall from grace.

