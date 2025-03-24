Nothing screams nostalgia quite like a return to the 2000s Disney Channel era, the decade of musical superstardom with memorable favorites including Camp Rock, Jonas L.A., and special guest appearances in Hannah Montana. Those in need of a sprinkle of Disney Channel nostalgia will be thrilled to hear that a fair dose is on the way, in the form of a Jonas Brothers Disney holiday movie.

In first-look photographs of A Very Jonas Christmas, the trio are bundled up in winter-warmer attire, complete with hats, gloves and scarves as they stand looking wistful amidst a snowy landscape. However, in true Jonas Brothers' style, the pensive looks are short-lived with another shot capturing them on the town and Joe in an outfit reminiscent of Elton John's signature style. Naturally, this earns the confusion of his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas, who can't quite seem to piece together what is going on.

Whilst most details for the film have largely been kept under wraps, Disney has revealed that the film will see the New Jersey brothers confronted with a series of "escalating obstacles" as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend the holidays with their nearest and dearest. If the first photographs are anything to go by, it evidently does end up being quite the journey with the band seemingly stuck somewhere in a mountainous snowy region.

A Very Jonas Christmas is helmed by Academy Award winner Jessica Yu with the brotherly trio credited as producers on the film. Meanwhile, Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, who the group have worked with previously including on their new song "Love Me to Heaven", assumes the role of executive music producer and writer of the film's original songs. This confirms there will be some Jonas-themed holiday music on the way this festive season.

The Jonas Brothers Have Released Brand New Single "Love Me to Heaven"

The brand new images come just days after the brothers unveiled their 80s-influenced new single "Love Me to Heaven." The single was released as part of a series of wider celebrations for the group's 20th anniversary, which also saw them host an epic JonasCon convention in their hometown and announce a brand new tour for 2025 titled JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour. The concert spectacular will see the group bring a series of special musical guests along for the occasion including Marshmello, The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls.

A Very Jonas Christmas will land on Disney+ but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. You can find a full list of tour dates for their upcoming tour here.