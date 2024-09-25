Major news stories seem, now more than ever, to be the subject of quick turnarounds into media content. One such story that has already become the subject of not one but two major star-studded movies, despite only occurring five years ago, is the interview between journalist Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew, discussing his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations regarding the young Virginia Giuffre. In April, Netflix took stars like Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, and Keeley Hawes and retold the story, leading to a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating of 76%. However, just five months later, it was Prime Video's turn, with the streamer recruiting the likes of Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrews, which has already secured an even better Rotten Tomatoes rating of 84% in six days.

Prime's attempt, similar to Netflix's, details the events leading to the infamous Newsnight interview, with the many threads that weaved to create this jaw-dropping British scandal examined with interest. Written by Jeremy Brock and directed by Julian Jarrold, the three-part series takes time to build toward the pivotal interview, with the 20-minute interview scene impressively captured in just one shot, with Sheen's superb acting chops on full display with nowhere to hide. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish about the blend of fact and fiction required for such a controversial character portrayal, Sheen said:

"The character I’m playing is partly based on the real person, then it’s partly the version in the script that Jeremy had written. Once I agree to do the project, I have to serve that script and that story more than I have to serve the real person. I have to believe that version on the page is something that I can serve and not be doing a disservice to the real person, even if it’s showing that person in problematic lights. I have to believe that. And then, it’s also a bit of me. As an actor, I have to find connections with the character, in order to bring that character to life on the screen and to get people to take the leap."

The Real 2019 Interview Shocked Everyone, Including the Series' Star

It's difficult to quite comprehend the gasp of horror the entire British nation took when the interview first aired. Stories and scandals surrounding the British Royal Family will always prove somewhat morbidly fascinating, with this in particular seared with the gutwrenching horror of an alleged crime unspeakable. Touching on her shock at the moment in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Wilson - who portrays interviewer Emily Maitlis - said, "I saw the interview in 2019, and I was gobsmacked by it. When the offer came through, I was like, “Well, how can you improve on that?” But then, I read the piece and I was like, “Wow!” It’s really fascinating because it goes behind the scenes of these two public figures."

A Very Royal Scandal has already bettered Scoop's Rotten Tomatoes score. You can catch the most recent adaptation of this huge 2019 news story on Prime right now.

A Very Royal Scandal Emily Maitlis, played by Ruth Wilson, embarks on a career-defining mission to interview Prince Andrew (Michael Sheen) about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The series dramatizes the tense lead-up to the 2019 Newsnight interview, highlighting the stakes for both Maitlis and the disgraced royal​. Release Date September 19, 2024 Cast Ruth Wilson , Michael Sheen , Joanna Scanlan , Alex Jennings , Eanna Hardwicke Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Emily Maitlis , Prince Andrew , Amanda Thirsk , Sir Edward Young , Stewart Maclean Expand

Watch on Prime Video