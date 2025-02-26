In a post-Taken world, Liam Neeson immediately made himself a mainstay of action films for a more mature audience. He proved to be a pioneer in a new breed of bone-crunching thrillers, serving righteous justice as an appetizer for the more hyperreal pop art John Wick franchise. But unlike Keanu Reeves, who turned out to be tailor-made for the tongue-in-cheek balletic moves of John Wick, Neeson acquitted himself far better as a grizzled loner who isn't primed to be a fighter but only does so when all his other cards are played. He's a fine action star, but he really shines as lone wolf detectives braving cruel worlds, as shown in A Walk Among the Tombstones, a lean and mean piece of pulp made by one of the defining voices of neo-noir, Netflix's golden boy, Scott Frank.

What Is 'A Walk Among the Tombstones' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Matt Scudder (Neeson) is a private eye who used to be a regular detective until his alcoholic tendencies led him to commit a grievous accident that drove him from the force and into AA. He's called in for a job by Peter Kristo (Boyd Holbrook), who tells him that his brother, notable drug runner Kenny Kristo (Dan Stevens), needs him for something confidential. It turns out that Kenny's wife was abducted by unknown criminals, who still killed her even after he fully paid the ransom, and Scudder takes on the assignment. From there, he must do his best Philip Marlowe impression, following leads and having to rub shoulders with allies both shady and endearing, to track down the two abjectly evil killers, Ray (David Harbour) and Albert (Adam David Thompson). The plot of the film might be predictable, so much so that the identity of the killers is barely a mystery, but the film makes up for that with its uniformly stellar cast and director Scott Frank's assured feel for the gritty material.

Neeson Leads a Grimy and Sympathetic Cast

It's commendable how much Neeson continuously committed himself to being the modern-day Charles Bronson with his fisticuffs and stoic demeanor. But he's even more interesting as a modern-day Humphrey Bogart, with a cynical swagger that covers up for a lifetime of pain and a distinct pattern in his dialogue delivery that is totally his own brand. Scudder may have exorcised his demons through AA and left his life of alcoholism aside, but he still carries the guilt and sense of unresolved repentance in his every word and movement. That repentance comes through in an arc built around Scudder going from a purely mercenary individual to someone willing to stake his life for personal salvation and the protection of others, for reasons beyond pure vengeance. But you can't blame him for wanting pure vengeance, since he's surrounded on all sides by two different pairings of villainy, with the Kristo brothers on one side and the two killers on the other side. Boyd Holbrook and Dan Stevens are a match made in Hell as vampiric leeches with confused notions of familial loyalty and what's right, plus it helps that they really do look like they could be related. On the flip side, David Harbour and Adam Davis Thompson are pure evil as killers with no sense of morality outside of financial gain, and Harbour is especially skin-crawling in his relish of the depravity that he indulges in. Usually, telling a fairly predictable story in such broad strokes is a fool's errand, but that genre primality is part of the appeal of Scott Frank's touch with material that he understands so innately.

Scott Frank Is a Master of Neo-Noir