When German novelist Erich Maria Remarque wrote All Quiet on the Western Front in 1929, it was as if the world had been waiting for someone to finally tell war’s ugly truth. At the time, war stories were either glorified or avoided altogether, with many believing audiences wouldn’t stomach such a raw, unfiltered look at the battlefield. Remarque's novel defied this expectation, becoming one of the most powerful portrayals of disillusionment in war literature. The novel tells the story of Paul, a teenage soldier who enrolls with his schoolmates after being indoctrinated with war heroic ideology. However, his patriotic dreams are shattered by the grim realities of the frontlines.

What Is 'A Walk in the Sun' About?