One of the most beloved coming-of-age romances is making its way back to the big screen as Monarch Media has secured the rights to A Walk to Remember, the adored Nicholas Sparks novel, with plans to develop a modern reboot while working alongside Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry, the producers of the original 2002 film. The original 2002 film, directed by Adam Shankman, starred Shane West and Mandy Moore and became a cult classic. It also helped launch Moore's acting career.

First published in 1999, A Walk to Remember tells the story of a rebellious high school senior who, after being forced to participate in a school play, falls in love with a quiet, faith-driven girl, like all classic romances, of course. To the surprise of nobody, through their unlikely romance, he learns a lot more about himself, discovering the powers of love and forgiveness and how to live every day with a purpose. Very quickly, the novel became a New York Times bestseller, and it was one of the original stories to make Sparks a household name.

While details about the new adaptation remain under wraps, producers say the reboot will aim to capture the same heartfelt themes that made both the book and original film a classic. Steve Barnett, who is producing the film for Monarch Media, said in a statement:

"‘A Walk to Remember’ has endured as a beloved coming-of-age drama, captivating audiences with its heartfelt story of young love, personal growth, and the power of faith for decades. We could not be more excited to bring a new version of Nicholas Sparks’ timeless story to audiences and are particularly thrilled to work alongside the original film’s producers, Denise and Hunt."

'A Walk to Remember' Comes Full Circle

For Barnett, who previously worked on the 2002 adaptation while at Di Novi Pictures, the rights deal marks a full-circle moment. "I am so grateful to Steve and Monarch Media for giving all of us the opportunity to bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope, and love to a new generation—qualities we need now more than ever," said Denise Di Novi, who is also working on the upcoming Practical Magic sequel.

Hunt Lowry, who previously worked alongside Di Novi on films like What a Girl Wants, added in another statement:

"I’m delighted to be bringing this timeless story to a new generation of moviegoers, and it’s great to be working with Denise again and the Monarch team."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.