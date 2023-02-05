Who doesn't love a good old sappy romance? For the past few decades, there have been many romance movies that captivated the hearts of people, filled with different tropes and subgenres. These beloved films exist to entertain people, to ultimately make them feel giddy or touched — something that might make them want to live vicariously through the main characters. Essentially, romance films are there to tell stories about, well, love and how it makes the world go round.

There is an abundance of romance films out there that cater to different ages, genders, and even preferences. Some might prefer films that are wholesome, and some might prefer those that are a bit mature in nature. Whatever it may be, this genre has almost everything you can expect. It's a whole other world out there, so you will never run out of options. The 2000s is perhaps the point in our lives where this particular genre greatly rose in terms of popularity and general interest. There are films in this era that are adapted from novels, may it be a loose or strict adaptation. If you were already around back then, then you might be familiar with Nicholas Sparks' books. This bestselling author penned classics such as The Notebook, The Last Song, and Dear John that are translated for the big screen — successfully, at that. Out of all these adaptations, why don't we focus on A Walk to Remember?

A Walk to Remember Effectively Manipulates Our Emotions

Image via Warner Bros

A Walk to Remember is a 2002 film based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. This film was loved by many, and it still is. For a quick overview, this film is a typical high school story where there's a cool, troublesome guy who gets reprimanded by school officials. The guy is given options for his punishment and chooses one which takes less effort. This is where he slowly gets close to this shy outsider. The twist here is that the girl, in this case, Jamie (Mandy Moore), is actually dying from leukemia and has more or less accepted her fate. When the guy, in this case, Landon (Shane West) realizes it, he is determined to spend as much time as possible with her. The couple tries to do different things together before their time runs out. After all, love is the strongest thing in the world.

When you decide to watch it again after all these years, you might realize that this film is way too sentimental. But why on Earth does it still work? Well, despite the absolute cheesiness of the plot, you just can't help but be moved by the story, and you're just letting it hit you. For instance, there's a scene where Landon defends Jamie from his group of friends (for context, they printed a scandalous photo where they photo-shopped Jamie's face on the head). It's the first time we ever really see him do such a thing, and it's an important step towards his development. He willingly ends his friendship because his friends humiliated Jamie, and, for a 'bad guy', that's a surprising action. Landon and Jamie leave the school, and he's just incredibly gentle with her throughout the whole ordeal.

Another scene is where they starred in the school play. Jamie starts singing Only Yours and Landon is just completely enthralled by her, to the point where he kissed her in front of the audience. It's the way he just loses himself in the song that makes it such a swoon-worthy moment. It will make you go, "Wow, I wonder when will that happen to me?" There's also a scene where they are already dating, and Landon builds a telescope for Jamie to see the star that he named after her. Now, if that didn't get you, then I don't know what will. These are all absolutely sweet, tooth-rotting gestures that will either leave you cringed up or crying.

RELATED: Best-Selling Author Nicholas Sparks Inks Deal With Universal and Anonymous Content

There's Not Much Beyond the Sweet Romance and Tragedy and That's Okay

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

However, that's really all there is to this film. It basically just revolves around this unlikely couple spending time together before it's too late. But the thing here is that we are affected by it because we know Jamie is going to die by the end, so we know that Landon will lose her eventually - there's that knowing feeling that makes this film devastating from the start. We know that the couple is not going to have lots of happy memories, and we know that they won't be growing old together. And, of course, there's the iconic quote by Landon, "Our love is like a wind: I can't see it, but I can feel it." It's too damned cheesy, is what it is. But who wouldn't be sad by that? When Landon says this, Jamie already passed away, so this quote holds so much weight to it.

A huge reason why this whole thing still works is because of the chemistry between the two main characters as well as the overall pacing. We got to know about their individual personalities before they got close, so there's already that foundation. The trope popular-guy-and-shy-girl wasn't really too saturated at the time, so this also plays a part. A Walk to Remember is a film where you're essentially just waiting for the inevitable to happen, so there's also this tension building up — which oddly works in a storyline like this. It's filled with sappy moments, may it be between the family or the couple.

The dialogue is written in a way where every line feels like a profound quote that audiences would later use in their everyday lives or at least share on social media. You may not like this film, but you can't deny its effect on thousands of people. Whatever it is, it moved audiences. We know full well that this film manipulates our emotions without having any shame, and it's what makes it good! Not to mention the fact that there's a nostalgia factor tied into it. It's perhaps one of the first modern films where 'happily ever after' did happen, but not in the way you think.