After previously dethroning Snow White at the box office during its debut, Jason Statham’s latest action movie has fallen from the top spot. A Working Man dropped 53% during its second weekend in theaters on its way to earning $7.2 million at the domestic box office. The film has also grossed $16 million from international markets to help its worldwide total reach $44 million. A Working Man’s $44 million total is still $7 million short of the $51 million grossed by The Expendables 4, which is well-regarded as Jason Statham’s biggest box office bomb. Statham has plenty of movies in his career that grossed less than Expend4bles, but with a $100 million budget, a $51 million box office total left it roughly $150 million short of breaking even.

A Working Man debuted in theaters last weekend with a $15.5 million box office performance, which was enough to lift it over Rachel Zegler’s controversial live-action Disney adaptation. Snow White grossed $14.3 million during its second weekend in theaters at the same time as A Working Man’s debut, a 66% drop from its $42.2 million premiere. Statham even managed to hold off The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 at the box office last weekend while also defeating both parts domestically this weekend. However, while Statham’s latest conspiracy thriller fell to #2, it was roughly $150 million short of the newly premiered Minecraft Movie, which opened with $157 million, the highest of any movie in 2025. A Working Man still had the third-highest per-screen total at the box office this weekend of any movie inside the top 15.

Will ‘A Working Man’ Pass ‘The Beekeeper’?