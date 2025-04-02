Jason Statham’s latest action movie started strong at the box office during its first week in theaters. After grossing $15 million domestically this weekend to take the top spot at the box office from Disney’s Snow White, A Working Man kicked off this week with a $1.2 million performance on Monday, March 31. This falls behind Snow White by one small bite of an apple — the Rachel Zegler-led adaptation grossed $1.3 million — but it was enough to push Statham’s new action vehicle closer towards the $35 million mark at the global box office. A Working Man has collected $16.7 million domestically and $16.5 million internationally at the time of writing, meaning it needs only $1.7 million to reach $35 million, which it could easily do when Tuesday’s numbers come in.

In addition to leading star Jason Statham, A Working Man built out its ensemble with Marvel and Landman stars. David Harbour was tapped for the role of Gunny Lefferty in the film, and although his role is brief, he’s been one of the more universally praised aspects of the movie. Michael Peña was also tapped to play Joe Garcia, the owner of the construction company that Statham’s Levon Cade now works for. Action icon Sylvester Stallone wrote the screenplay for A Working Man, and he has experience working with Statham on the Expendables franchise. David Ayer was brought on board to direct A Working Man, and the two previously worked together on The Beekeeper. Amazon announced not long ago that a Beekeeper sequel is in the works, but Ayer will not return to direct.

