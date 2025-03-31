Jason Statham’s latest action thriller is now playing in theaters everywhere, and the film earned solid returns at the box office during its debut weekend. A Working Man, which was directed by David Ayer, hauled in $15.2 million this weekend to take the top spot at the box office. The film earned only $1.1 million in Thursday previews, which was less than half that of Statham and Ayer’s previous collaboration, The Beekeeper, but it recovered over the weekend. A Working Man’s $15.2 million opening only narrowly falls behind The Beekeeper’s $16.5 million debut. A Working Man also collected $15 million from international markets to help its worldwide total reach $30 million, which was also enough to put Jason Statham’s career box office total past $8.5 billion.

Taking the second spot at the box office this weekend was Snow White, Disney’s controversial live-action adaptation led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. After opening with $42 million at the domestic box office, Snow White dropped 66% during its second weekend in theaters on its way to grossing $14.2 million. The film has grossed $66 million domestically and $76 million internationally for a worldwide total of $143 million, still well below its reported budget of $209 million. The Chosen debuted its first two episodes of Season 5, The Last Supper Part 1, in theaters this weekend, and it grossed $11.4 million to take the third spot at the box office behind Snow White. The episodes also played in only 2,235 theaters to give it a per-theater gross of over $5,100, more than any movie in the top five.

The final two spots at the box office this weekend also belonged to two new arrivals, meaning Snow White is the only movie in the top five that didn’t make its debut this weekend. The Woman in the Yard, the horror film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Carry-On), grossed $9.4 million this weekend to finish in the #4 spot. The film has yet to debut in international territories, but with a modest budget of only $12 million, it’s well on its way to breaking even. The final spot in the top five at the box office this weekend went to Death of a Unicorn, the monster horror film from A24 led by Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. Opening with $5.7 million, Death of a Unicorn gave itself a $1.7 million cushion over the sixth-place competitor, the re-release of Princess Mononoke, which grossed $4 million this weekend.

Drops Across the Board Spell Trouble for ‘Novocaine,’ ‘Mickey 17,’ and ‘The Alto Knights’