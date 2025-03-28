The world simply loves a Jason Statham action flick. Packed full of testosterone-fueled one-liners and more fight scenes than you can count, the king of the modern revenge thriller is back once again with his next effort, A Working Man. Following the success of last year's The Beekeeper, Statham is back teaming up with director David Ayer for A Working Man, ready to tackle another improbable rescue mission.

Starring as construction worker and former Royal Marines commando Levon Cade, Statham fights against an unlikely evil when a young girl is kidnapped, and he must dust off his old occupational skills and track down the culprits. Truly, the synopsis is everything a Statham movie-lover could want, but how does the cast stack up? Well, with that in mind, here's a look at everyone joining Britain's toughest actor in A Working Man.

Jason Statham

Levon Cade