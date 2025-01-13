Jason Statham took over the headline cycle last week with the release of the first trailer and poster for his next movie, A Working Man, which will see him reunite with David Ayer, whom he previously worked with on The Beekeeper. The 2024 action film earned strong scores of 71% from critics and 94% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed over $150 million at the worldwide box office. Statham and Ayer proved their prowess with their partnership with The Beekeeper’s success. During a recent interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ayer responded to a fan who was quick to judge A Working Man, saying it will surely be “The Stupidest Movie of the Year.” Ayer did not hesitate to clap back, defending his movie and especially his leading star:

“I’m incredibly proud of this film. It has a lot of heart. Jason really stepped up as a performer. There is the right mix of gravitas and fun. And the action is amazing. I think there is a winning formula. Jason delivers. I really enjoy working with him.”

While Statham’s movies certainly have a distinct style that may not be for everyone, there’s no reason to judge a project before it’s even out. It would be just as easy for Ayer to stay quiet and not respond to internet trolls, but the fact that he’s willing to go to war for his star speaks volumes about Statham’s performance. Now approaching 60 years old, Statham is entering a new phase in his career, but that hasn’t stopped him from kicking just as much butt in one or two movies a year as he did 20 years ago. His films may not land him in the conversation for any major Academy Awards, but when you sit down to watch a Jason Statham movie, you can generally pencil yourself in for 2+ hours of a riveting good time.

Who Else Stars in ‘A Working Man’?

In addition to Jason Statham in the lead role of Levon Cade, a construction worker who left his old life behind to be a better father, A Working Man also stars David Harbour as one of Levon’s old buddies who’s blind but still handy in a fight. Michael Peña has also been tapped for a role in A Working Man, along with Alana Boden and Eve Mauro. A Working Man is based on the comic book Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, and legendary action star Sylvester Stallone penned the screenplay for the film.

A Working Man hits theaters on March 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and watch Statham and Ayer’s previous work together in The Beekeeper on Prime Video.

