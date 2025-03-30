Thanks to the under-performance of last week's big-budget dud Snow White, this week's new release, Jason Statham's A Working Man, debuted at the number one spot on the domestic box office charts. The action movie nearly matched the performance of Statham and director David Ayer's previous collaboration, last year's The Beekeeper. Like that film, A Working Man has been enthusiastically received by audiences, even if its critical reception is slightly inferior. With this, Statham has once again proven his bankability as an action star, as the cumulative earnings of his films passed the $8.5 billion mark worldwide.

A Working Man grossed an estimated $15.2 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, which puts it only around $1 million shy of The Beekeeper's debut last year. Produced on a reported budget of $40 million, the film holds a so-so 52% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. That being said, the film's audience score is currently in the 90% range on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider's Nate Richard seemed to dig it immensely. In his review, he described A Working Man as "the kind of throwback to the action movies of the late-80s and early-90s that will have both your inner-action buff and your Dad hooting and hollering in the theater."

Slipping to second place after a soft debut last week, Snow White grossed just under $14 million, pushing its running total to over $65 million. The film's 66% fall is heftier than that of Disney's Dumbo remake, which under-performed with just over $110 million domestically and around $350 million worldwide. Dumbo is among Disney's worst-performing live-action remakes, and as things stand, it appears that Snow White will struggle to meet its low benchmark. Produced on a reported budget of around $250 million, Snow White was seemingly affected by the controversy surrounding its two stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. It's already being written off, merely 10 days into its run.

A Host of New Releases Helped the Domestic Box Office Bounce Back