Despite mixed reviews and so-so audience response, the latest Jason Statham action film, A Working Man, exceeded expectations in its domestic box office debut. The movie grossed $5.6 million on day one of release, which includes the $1.1 million that it made in Thursday previews. A Working Man is poised to snatch the number one spot away from last week's holdover release Snow White, which is concurrently under-performing. A Working Man marks Statham's second film in a row with director David Ayer; their first collaboration, last year's The Beekeeper, was a considerable hit.

A Working Man's opening weekend projections have now been revised, despite a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score. The movie is expected to earn around $15 million, while Snow White's projections have been lowered to $14 million for the weekend. The mega-budget Disney movie was initially expected to generate around $20 million this weekend, but its failure to meet expectations is indicative of how poorly it has performed in its first week. The film was barely able to gross $50 million, despite having cost over $250 million to produce. Today, it also passed the $100 million mark globally, but it still has a lot of catching up to do.

Despite the tight clash between Snow White and A Working Man, however, Friday's biggest surprise came in the form of The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1. It's the first batch of episodes for the fifth season of the popular biblical show, which earned around $5 million on Friday, and is expected to gross around $12 million for the weekend. The Chosen has traditionally been released in theatrical installments before being made available at home, and combined, these "movies" have grossed over $70 million at the box office. The Chosen: Last Supper debuted hot on the heels of a different adaptation The Last Supper, which has generated around $5 million in total at the box office so far.

