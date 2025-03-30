Designed as a piece of counter-programming in the aftermath of Snow White's release, the new action movie A Working Man exceeded expectations in its box office debut. The movie benefited greatly from Snow White's under-performance as it emerged as the first choice for audiences this weekend. A Working Man would've had a far more difficult time had Snow White performed as it should have. But, as audiences rejected Disney's latest live-action remake, they turned to star Jason Statham for salvation. And he delivered, as he (usually) does.

With $15 million domestically and another $15 million from overseas markets, A Working Man has grossed $30 million in its global box office debut. By comparison, Statham's first collaboration with director David Ayer, last year's The Beekeeper, generated $16 million domestically and $39 million worldwide in its debut weekend last year. Both movies cost a reported $40 million to produce. The Beekeeper concluded its run with over $65 million domestically and more than $150 million worldwide, thanks to positive reviews and an even better audience response. It continues to hold a "fresh" 71% approval rating and an even better 92% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

A Working Man, on the other hand, holds a "rotten" 53% score. That being said, audiences have been kinder to the movie, giving it a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a B CinemaScore. In his review, Collider's Nate Richard described A Working Man as "the kind of throwback to the action movies of the late-80s and early-90s, that will have both your inner-action buff and your Dad hooting and hollering in the theater." Despite the uneven nature of the theatrical landscape in the post-pandemic era, Statham has had a largely successful run, with hits such as Wrath of Man, Meg 2: The Trench, and The Beekeeper under his belt.

Ayer's Career Appears to Be Back on Track