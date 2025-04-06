Despite competition in the form of A Minecraft Movie this week, Jason Statham’s A Working Man has now assumed the position of a counter-programmer. While families flock to cinemas to experience the crowd-pleasing fun promised by A Minecraft Movie, adult audiences are choosing Statham’s latest action film. Having completed 10 days of release in theaters worldwide, A Working Man has now recovered its reported production budget and passed its first milestone. It’s still, however, trailing Statham’s 2024 hit The Beekeeper by a wide margin.

Directed by David Ayer, The Beekeeper emerged as 2024’s first surprise hit, grossing over $65 million domestically and more than $150 million worldwide. A Working Man is directed by Ayer as well. Like The Beekeeper, it cost a reported $40 million to produce. The movie’s cumulative global gross now stands at $44 million, with $27 million coming from domestic theaters and the remaining $16 million coming from overseas markets. A Working Man held on to its theater-count this week, despite A Minecraft Movie being unleashed in over 4,200 domestic locations.

Both films have proven to be crowd-pleasers; while A Minecraft Movie holds an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, A Working Man is now “verified hot” on the website with an 88% audience score. That being said, the film’s official score on the aggregator website recently dropped by another point or two, and is now resting at a so-so 51%. While this normally wouldn’t matter for a Statham vehicle, in the day and age of streaming and PVOD, it might prove to be a key factor in compelling certain audiences to wait a week or two.

Statham Is One of the Most Bankable Action Stars Around