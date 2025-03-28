Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub chats with A Working Man director David Ayer.

From a script co-written by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man follows Jason Statham as Levon Cade, who will stop at nothing to rescue a girl who's been kidnapped.

Ayer discusses Statham's range and exploring new sides of his action hero persona, David Harbour's pivotal role in the movie, and filming massive action set pieces.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is reteaming with Jason Statham to bring audiences a whole new side of one of Hollywood's biggest action heroes in the business today. Co-written with "action icon" Sylvester Stallone, Ayer leans into the family aspects of A Working Man, where Statham pulls no punches but is allowed to work in "lanes that haven't been explored," alongside David Harbour (Stranger Things), Michael Peña (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and Arianna Rivas (Prom Dates).

Before the movie hits theaters, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with Ayer about why the filmmaker was eager to join forces with Statham again after their collaboration on last year's The Beekeeper and why Brad Pitt may have something to do with him sitting out on the sequel. Ayer also shares what he brought to Stallone and Chuck Dixon's (Harley Quinn) original script, Harbour's pivotal role in the movie, and what goes into massive action set pieces behind the scenes.

COLLIDER: Jason's making a sequel to a Beekeeper. How are you not directing it?

DAVID AYER: [Laughs] My dance card, unfortunately, filled up.

Is it because of Brad Pitt?

AYER: Maybe.

What's going on with Heart of the Beast? Are you shooting that this year?

AYER: Yeah. We’re going to camera shortly. I’m about to get back to Brad with another collaboration.

He is very hard to pin down. He gets offered literally every script in town. You've worked together on Fury and had a great collaboration, but was it hard to get him involved in this?

AYER: No, it actually came together really easily. To be honest, he was the first and only actor we went out to.