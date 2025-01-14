One-man army action thrillers have been a dime a dozen in recent years, particularly in the wake of the immensely successful John Wick franchise. There's something audiences find so intoxicating about a single action hero taking on a slew of baddies, motivated purely by revenge and the desire to put the wrong things right. Whether it be Mr. Wick, Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills of the Taken trilogy, or any of the countless other badass action protagonists this specific subgenre has seen over the years, action fans can never get enough of the simple formula of a good person with a special set of skills dispatching of their enemies in cathartic and endlessly creative ways.

The newest addition to this subgenre is none other than A Working Man, previously titled Levon's Trade. The action thriller is based on the Levon Cade book series by Chuck Dixon, a prolific comic author and novelist who has worked with the likes of DC on projects including but not limited to the 1996 run of Nightwing comics. But despite a career spanning several decades, this will be the first time that Dixon's work has seen a proper big-screen adaptation.

Continue reading to find out everything we know about this action-packed adaptation.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The answer is yes! Amazon MGM Studios will release A Working Man on March 28, 2025, just over two months away as of writing. The film will be opening opposite A24's Death of a Unicorn starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, as well as Universal's The Woman in the Yard starring Till's Danielle Deadwyler. A Working Man also finds itself sandwiched in between two major blockbusters, in the form of Disney's live-action Snow White remake (March 21, 2025) and Warner Brothers' A Minecraft Movie (April 4, 2025), both of which are expected to do solid business for their respective studios.

Will 'A Working Man' Be in Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Despite it carrying the Amazon MGM name, A Working Man will not be streaming upon its initial release, as the film will instead receive a wide theatrical release. And while it's far too early to say when the action thriller will be available to stream at home, it can be wisely assumed that A Working Man will make its streaming debut on either MGM+ or Prime Video, with the latter being the more likely option. Amazon MGM's most recent hit film, the Dwayne Johnson-starring Red One, touched down on Prime Video a mere 27 days after hitting theaters, so it's very possible that A Working Man could share a similar fate.

What Is 'A Working Man' Rated?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

A Working Man has been rated R by the MPA "for strong violence, language throughout, and drug content."

Is There a Trailer for 'A Working Man'?

Affirmative, there absolutely is! The official trailer for A Working Man (which can be viewed above) offers up an exciting first look into the world of Levon Cade, it being a world of treacherous secrets waiting to be revealed, and nameless thugs waiting to be eliminated. The trailer sets up Levon Cade as the typical every-man with a mysterious past who cares about those he works with and will do anything to protect them, should the occasional arise (think Denzel Washington's Robert McCall in The Equalizer). Naturally, this being an action flick, that opportunity soon comes knocking as the daughter of his close friends turns up missing, leading Cade down a path of vengeance to get the young woman back and exact revenge on those responsible for her disappearance.

A Working Man is certainly shaping up to be another edge-of-your-seat addition to this classic formula.

What Is 'A Working Man' About?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The official synopsis for A Working Man, as per Amazon MGM Studios, reads as follows:

"Levon Cade left his "profession" behind to live a simple life working construction and spending time with his daughter. But when his boss's teenage daughter vanishes, he's called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. Levon's hunt for the missing college student takes him to the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life."

Who Stars in 'A Working Man'?