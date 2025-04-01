There’s something about Jason Statham that makes him one of the most reliably badass action stars working today. Whether he’s breaking bones or delivering dry one-liners, audiences can’t get enough. But according to A Working Man director David Ayer — who was speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub — the secret to Statham’s appeal isn’t just his ability to throw a perfect punch — it’s something much deeper than that. And he would know, given that he immediately jumped back into working with Statham as soon as the duo had finished up on The Beekeeper.

In A Working Man, Statham takes on a slightly different role as a proper family man, as well as being an elite former soldier, and yet, despite that, we still see ourselves in him. Ayer believes that Statham has a quality that everyone going to the movies can identify with, even if he's a fighter, he's ripped, he has a cool accent and women adore him, but for some reason, we see him as one of us, as odd as that sounds. Ayer explains:

"I think it’s because we can connect with him as a regular person. He has that everyman quality. He could be your dad or uncle or neighbor, and because it’s somebody that we think we know, that we could know, avenging us or going after these despicable people, there’s something vicarious there. He becomes our protector and not just someone inside a movie screen."

Jason Statham — The Elite Everyman

On the surface, though, it's an observation that makes perfect sense when you think about it. Unlike many action heroes, Statham’s characters often feel grounded — men of few words who step up when no one else will. Whether he’s a rogue MI6 agent — even if he's absolutely hilariously incompetent (Spy) — an ex-cop out for revenge (Parker), or a no-nonsense beekeeper-turned-assassin (The Beekeeper), there’s a reassuring presence in his controlled intensity on the screen, and for Ayer, that relatability was a key reason he was eager to work with Statham again after The Beekeeper. The director wanted to craft roles that highlight both his physicality and the emotional depth lurking beneath that steely exterior.

"There’s so much room for him as a performer, so many lanes that haven’t been explored."

And if The Beekeeper proved anything, it’s that audiences will always turn up to see Jason Statham clean house, which they can do once again, with a vengeance, in A Working Man, is now playing in theaters everywhere.