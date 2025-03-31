When you think of Jason Statham, you think of high-octane action, cold-blooded revenge, and a whole lot of punching people in the face. But in A Working Man, David Ayer wanted to give audiences a different side of the action superstar — one that lets him smile, connect, and embrace a family dynamic in a way rarely seen in his filmography. The result? A grittier, more emotionally resonant thriller that still delivers all the hard-hitting action that fans expect.

For Ayer and Statham, that's a striking departure from Statham’s usual lone-wolf persona. While his characters occasionally have loved ones in the background — maybe a daughter in distress or a fallen comrade to avenge — his roles rarely allow for the warmth and connection that Ayer was determined to explore, as the director explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub in an interview ahead of the movie's release later this month. He said:

"I wanted to build a film around him where we could see him smile, where you can see him be part of the family, where we can see him be a dad. The bet was that if we see him in those spaces and can really feel that, it'll make the action even more poignant and more powerful."

Ayer saw there was a great opportunity to peel back the layers of Statham’s tough-guy persona, allowing him to tap into something new — without sacrificing the intensity and action that fans love, and introducing us to a new character we didn't know we needed: Jason Statham, Girl Dad.

What Is 'A Working Man' About?

Statham stars as Levon Cade, a former Royal Marines commando turned construction worker in Chicago. When the teenage daughter of Levon's boss ends up getting kidnapped by human traffickers, Levon decides to help out by utilizing his deadly abilities and ends up uncovering a massive conspiracy. The cast of the movie includes David Harbour as Gunny Lafferty, Michael Peña as Joe Garcia, Jason Flemyng as Wolo Kolisnyk, and Arianna Rivas as Jenny Garcia. The supporting cast includes Chidi Ajufo, Noemi Gonzalez, Emmett J. Scanlan, Eve Mauro, Maximilian Osinski, Kristina Poli, Andrej Kaminsky, and Isla Gie.

Ayer directs from a script by Sylvester Stallone, which adapts Chuck Dixon's novel Levon's Trade, originally published in 2014. The film is now in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on David Ayer, Jason Statham, and all your favorite movies and television shows.