Not too many movie stars these days have the power to pull audiences to theaters, but Jason Statham has consistently proved his worth, especially when he headlines meathead action movies in a certain budget range. His latest vehicle, A Working Man, debuted theatrically this week, and is aiming for a solid opening weekend haul at the domestic box office. Statham is coming off of a surprise hit, last year's The Beekeeper. And it seems like this positive momentum is going to continue with A Working Man, at least as far as the film's commercial performance is concerned. It has, however, fallen short of The Beekeeper in terms of critical reception.

The movie recently fell into the "rotten" zone on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and currently holds a 54% approval rating with less than 70 reviews so far. Not too long ago, it was hovering in the "fresh" territory with a 62% score. Any movie that settles on a score above 60% is declared "fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes. And while many of Statham's movies have emerged as hits, not too many have been critically acclaimed. Had A Working Man earned a "fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score, it would've been only the third time in his career that Statham headlined back-to-back positively reviewed movies. The last time that this happened was with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (67%) and Wrath of Man (68%).

Statham's top-rated movie remains Spy (95%), which debuted a decade ago. Also in his top five are Furious 7 (82%); The Bank Job (79%); Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels (75%), and Snatch (74%). Curiously enough, three of his five overall collaborations with director Guy Ritchie have resulted in positive Rotten Tomatoes scores. Each of his movies in the massively successful Fast & Furious franchise is also rated "fresh" on the platform, although none of the three Transporter movies that he headlined received positive reviews. His worst-rated film remains In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, which holds a 4% approval rating.

'A Working Man' Reunites Statham with Director David Ayer