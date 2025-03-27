Following their collaboration on the 2024 box office hit The Beekeeper (which currently has a sequel in the works), director David Ayer and star Jason Statham are teaming up yet again for another action thriller with a similar premise, entitled A Working Man, written by Sylvester Stallone. The film follows a construction worker (Statham) who must return to his mysterious counter-terrorism roots and use his particular set of skills to rescue a local girl from a network of human traffickers. If that sounds familiar, it's because it is; but with a director and star of this caliber, there's plenty to be excited about with Ayer and Statham's latest.

A Working Man is an adaptation of author Chuck Dixon's successful Levon Cade book series, with Statham portraying the titular protagonist. Statham has long been a leading force in the action genre, starring in a plethora of memorable action films, including but not limited to the Crank films, The Meg, the Transporter trilogy, and Wrath of Man, not to mention the actor's recurring role as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise. While many action stars have lost their momentum in the later years of their film careers, Statham is one of the few who has remained consistent, turning in excellent performances in numerous notable projects throughout his entire career, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Continue reading to find out when and where you can watch Ayer and Statham's latest collaboration.

Is 'A Working Man' Coming To Theaters?