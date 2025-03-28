The first box office numbers are in for Jason Statham’s latest action movie with David Ayer, A Working Man, but how do they stack up to The Beekeeper? A Working Man seemingly took the day off, as it earned only $1.1 million during Thursday previews, which falls well below the $2.4 million earned by The Beekeeper. The Beekeeper finished its opening weekend with $16 million at the domestic box office, a number which A Working Man will have to put in some overtime to reach. The Beekeeper also finished its run with $66 million domestically and $86 million internationally for a global total of $152 million. In addition to Statham, A Working Man also stars David Harbour and Michael Peña, and Sylvester Stallone penned the script for the film.

This $1.1 million from A Working Man still puts it ahead of Death of a Unicorn, the monster horror film from A24 starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. However, it wasn’t enough to beat Princess Mononoke, the latest re-release from GKIDS that grossed $1.2 million. Numbers from Disney’s Snow White have still yet to be reported, but it will likely take the top spot at the box office as it moves into its second weekend in theaters. A Working Man is debuting at a good time with Captain America: Brave New World and Mickey 17 winding down near the end of their theatrical runs, and there’s still more than a month until the next blockbuster Marvel release, Thunderbolts*. There are moviegoers just waiting to be enamored with something on the big screen, and Statham is here to deliver two hours of action-packed fun with A Working Man.

Jason Statham Has Other Movies Dominating Streaming