When The Beekeeper came out early last year, I was blown away by the sheer craziness of it. Jason Statham is typically one of the most reliable movie stars when you need a badass action hero, but David Ayer's 2024 revenge flick had so many insane twists and turns that it was simply irresistible. Name another movie where Josh Hutcherson plays a villain who's the coked-up love child of numerous political figures. Suffice it to say, A Working Man was one that I couldn't wait to see, especially since it'd be Ayer and Statham teaming up so soon after The Beekeeper.

With a script co-written by Sylvester Stallone, adapting the first book in Chuck Dixon's Levon Cade series of novels (If you've ever stepped foot in an airport bookstore, you've probably seen the cover of one or two of the books), A Working Man is the kind of throwback to the action movies of the late-80s and early-90s, that will have both your inner-action buff and your Dad hooting and hollering in the theater. Is this going to be taking home any Oscars? Of course not, but if you're looking forward to seeing Statham once again kicking ass and taking names, you'll get exactly what you want.

What Is 'A Working Man' About?

Statham plays Levon Cade, an ex-Royal Marine who now tries to live a quiet life as a construction worker in Chicago. Levon likes his job quite a bit, and he really likes who he works for, the humble, self-made entrepreneur Joe Garcia (Michael Peña), who he considers to be like family to him. Ever since the death of his wife, Levon has been stuck in a rut, especially since he has lost custody of his adorable young daughter Merry Cade (Isla Gie). In the meantime, he's been keeping his head down, only using his special military skills when needed.

When Joe's 19-year-old daughter Jenny (Arianna Rivas) is kidnapped by human traffickers, he and his wife Carla (Noemi Gonzalez) are desperate to find help, especially as the police seem to be ineffective. That's when they turn to Levon, who is initially reluctant to take matters into his own hands, but soon gives in. With the support of his blind war buddy Gunny Lefferty (David Harbour), Levon dives headfirst into the criminal underworld to rescue Jenny and take down a ring of dangerous human traffickers with connections to the Russian Mob.

If you just read that synopsis and thought to yourself, "Gee, that feels awfully similar to Taken," you'd be right in that assumption. A Working Man takes itself far more seriously than The Beekeeper ever did, but let's be honest, who's walking into a new Statham movie for the plot? Certainly not me.

If You Like Jason Statham Movies, You'll Probably Like 'A Working Man'