A Working Man is now playing in theaters everywhere, but how does it stack up to other films in Jason Statham’s filmography? That depends on whom you ask. A Working Man earned a “rotten” 51% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences have given the film a “verified hot” 89%. This 89% score is enough to land in the top five for all Jason Statham’s movies, sitting at #5 at the time of writing, barely ahead of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at 88% but behind Wrath of Man, which earned a 90%. A Working Man was directed by David Ayer, who worked with Statham prior on The Beekeeper, which earned a 92% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the third-highest of Statham’s career.

Ironically enough, the two highest-rated projects of Jason Statham’s career, according to audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, are also the two first movies he ever starred in. Both Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000) boast a 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and both films were also directed by Guy Ritchie. The first follows four small-time criminals who lose a rigged poker game in London and have a week to settle their score, and the latter follows a group of boxing promoters, bookmakers, robbers, and gangsters as they try to track down a priceless stolen diamond. Statham stars alongside Jason Flemyng and Vinnie Jones in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and he even teamed up with Brad Pitt for Snatch. The Italian Job is also one of the highest-rated Jason Statham movies from audiences, at 80%.

What Are the Lowest-Rated Jason Statham Movies?

The lowest-rated movie of Jason Statham’s career is In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, the fantasy thriller from Uwe Boll. The film also stars the late Ray Liotta, and it earned scores of 4% from critics and 23% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Coming around with scores that aren’t much better is Turn It Up, the third movie of Jason Statham’s career. It earned 10% from critics and 25% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Wild Card is also regarded as one of Statham’s worst movies, boasting scores of 30% from critics and 29% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

