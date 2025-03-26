Amazon MGM has released the final two clips of Jason Statham in A Working Man ahead of the film’s premiere in theaters everywhere tomorrow. Each clip shows Statham getting into a vicious fight, but one takes place on a construction site and the other inside an old, run-down building. While only the construction site sneak peek shows the fight in its entirety, Statham has the upper hand in both and has little-to-no trouble dispatching his foes. In addition to Statham, both David Harbour and Michael Peña have also been tapped for roles in A Working Man. Harbour will also be seen later this year in Thunderbolts*, and Peña was recently featured in the first episode of Landman, the Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan.

A Working Man follows Levon Cade (Statham), a man with a dark past who is called back into the life he left behind when a young girl is kidnapped. The film was directed by David Ayer, and it will be the second collaboration between the two. They first teamed up last year for The Beekeeper, and the film was well-received by both critics and audiences on its way to earning over $150 million at the global box office. Amazon MGM has also announced that The Beekeeper 2 is in the works, but Ayer will not return to direct due to prior commitments with Brad Pitt in Heart of the Beast. Ayer made his directorial debut in 2005 with Harsh Times (Christian Bale), and he also helmed what many would argue is the greatest police procedural movie of all time, End of Watch.

An Action Icon Wrote the Script for ‘A Working Man’

A Working Man is based on the novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, and David Ayer worked with Sylvester Stallone on the script. This also isn’t the first time Stallone and Statham have teamed up — the two worked together on The Expendables franchise, the most recent of which has been a streaming hit on Starz for more than 200 days now. Stallone is a veteran scribe who has been working as a writer since the early Rocky and Rambo movies, and he has also written two episodes of Tulsa King. Stallone even wrote the script for Homefront, which Statham also stars in.

A Working Man hits theaters tomorrow. Check out the two new sneak peeks above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film.​​​​​​​