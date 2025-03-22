“Action” is likely the first word you think about when you hear Jason Statham’s name. The actor has solidified his career in Hollywood through his work in the genre and is one of the best modern action stars out there. But, on a deeper level, many of his projects show him standing up for the little guy and protecting those who need it the most. Movies like The Transporter, Mechanic: Resurrection and The Beekeeper see him portraying a character who uses his strength, power, and brains to stomp out the injustices in the world and keep the unprotected safe. Soon, fans will see their hero step into another protector role through his appearance in David Ayer’s A Working Man. In two new sneak peeks, audiences can get a taste of the story behind the film, which serves as a cinematic adaptation of Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel, Levon’s Trade.

In A Working Man, audiences will meet Levon Cade (Statham), an ex-Royal Marines member who has given up his background in combat to take on a quieter life as a construction worker in Chicago. But, after his boss’s daughter, Jenny (Arianna Rivas), is kidnapped by human traffickers, he quickly jumps at the opportunity to help rescue the young woman who he sees as one of his own. Today’s teasers reveal the emotional connection that Levon has with the young woman, after her heartbroken parents break the news to him that she’s gone missing. Jenny’s parents are worried sick, and the police department is of no help to them, forcing them to ask Levon the unthinkable. Although hesitant at first, the second sneak peek reveals that Levon is on the case, chatting with another man about the missing girl while they share a drink together.

Who’s Behind ‘A Working Man’?

Statham’s latest action-packed flick matches him with filmmaker Ayer, who previously worked alongside the actor on 2024’s The Beekeeper. Pulling the holy trinity of high-octane productions together is Sylvester Stallone, who holds co-writing credits with Ayer. Meanwhile, in front of the camera, names like David Harbour (Stranger Things), Jason Flemyng (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Michael Peña (End of Watch) and Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) add their names to the call sheet.

If you – like so many of us out there – can’t wait to see A Working Man when it arrives in cinemas on March 28, check out the two new sneak peeks and get a better grasp on the high-stakes mission.