Jason Statham is clocking in for another shift at the ass-kicking factory in the new trailer for A Working Man. He's a commando-turned-contractor looking for a kidnapped girl in the new actioner that reunites him with The Beekeeper helmer David Ayer. The film will hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

In the film, Statham plays Levon Cade, a construction worker who's forced to turn back to his military training when his boss' daughter, who he's befriended, gets kidnapped by human traffickers. The trailer opens with him surveiling one of the perpetrators: Statham busts in, gives him a face full of hot coffee, then ties him to a chair. He interrogates the man while balancing the chair precariously over a pool and also calmly eating a toasted bagel. But he's going to have to do a lot more than that to save his friend: as a bearded David Harbour tells him, "You killed your way into this. You're gonna have to kill your way out of it." It's clear that Levon is going to use every tool — literal and figurative — at his disposal to stop anyone who gets in his way. The film also stars Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, and Arianna Rivas.

What Has Jason Statham Starred in Lately?