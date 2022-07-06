RELATED: Let There Be Sound: The Best Films of the 1930s According to IMDb Humphrey Bogart released his best-known films, and when Orson Welles made what some consider to be the greatest movie ever made. As expected, IMDb users throughout the years haven't held back in showing their praise for the best films of the decade. The Complexity of Ozu's Simplicity — 'Late Spring' (1949) The legendary Japanese director Jasujirō Ozu is celebrated for the delightful simplicity of his stories and filmmaking style. In Late Spring , 27-year-old Noriko lives with her widowed father. Everyone pressures her to get married, but she is content living with her dad.IMDb users, who During the first half of the forties, the world was at war. This meant that the filmmaking climate across the world had to change. More and more movies started to touch on social issues; box office numbers across the globe dropped; and a new genre, film noir, gained popularity in response to the gloomy mood of Americans at the time.This was the decade when war films became more common, when the greatreleased his best-known films, and whenmade what some consider to be the greatest movie ever made. As expected, IMDb users throughout the years haven't held back in showing their praise for the best films of the decade.Theis celebrated for the delightful simplicity of his stories and filmmaking style. In, 27-year-old Noriko lives with her widowed father. Everyone pressures her to get married, but she is content living with her dad.IMDb users, who gave the film a score of 8.2 , talk about its beautiful depiction of the acceptance of the sadness of life. Yet, instead of showing a depressed and defeated post-war country, Ozu's Japan in this movie is elegant and perennial.

When Screwball Defeated the Nazis — 'To Be Or Not To Be' (1942)

The German-born Ernst Lubitsch, lauded as one of Hollywood's most sophisticated directors, made this black comedy in the midst of World War II. In it, during the Nazi occupation of Poland, an acting troupe becomes entangled in a Polish soldier's endeavor to track a German spy.

IMDb users express their surprise at how much the film was able to get away with for a movie of its time. A farcical screwball comedy one moment and a humane political critique the next, To Be Or Not To Be has earned itself a more than respectable 8.2 on IMDb.

They Sold Their Souls for It — 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948)

One of John Huston's most acclaimed Westerns, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre sees two Americans in Mexico convince a man to help them extract gold from the mountains of the Sierra Madre.

A sharply written study of greed and its effects, Huston's film is as narratively provocative as it is visually striking. It stars Humphrey Bogart and Walter Huston (John's father, who earned an Academy Award for his performance), and it remains one of the greatest Westerns ever produced, as proved by its score of 8.2 on IMDb.

Laying the Foundations — 'Children of Paradise' (1945)

Voted the best French film in history by the French Film Academy in 1990, Marcel Carné's Children of Paradise centers around the theatrical life of a beautiful courtesan and the four men who love her.

Some IMDb users go so far as to call this film one of the absolute best of all time, giving it a score of 8.3. Though it is definitely long and requires some patience, its intricately complex narrative told with elegance and poetic artistry is fascinating. The movie lovingly lays the groundwork for what French cinema would go on to be.

From the Moment They Met, It Was Murder — 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Billy Wilder, one of the most prolific, versatile, and dedicated filmmakers in Hollywood history, produced many great films in the 40s, but none as masterful as Double Indemnity, often regarded as the best film noir ever made. It tells the story of an insurance agent and a rich woman as they plot to kill her unsuspecting husband.

A riveting exploration of concepts like greed, lust, and betrayal, the film revolutionized the figure of the femme fataleand polished all the traditional elements of the genre to perfection. For these qualities, it has earned an 8.3 on IMDb.

The Birth of a Movement — 'Bicycle Thieves' (1948)

In the late '40s, the world was in a tragic state and the worldwide economy was in ruins. With this bleak backdrop, Italian Neorealism was born. Vittorio De Sica's Bicycle Thieves, about a working-class man and his son looking around Rome for his stolen bicycle, is considered by many the best film to come out of the movement.

The movie doesn't pull any punches when it comes to depicting the atmosphere of despair of post-war Italy, nor in creating an equally dark tone that nevertheless manages to be touching and emotional. For its quiet and subdued portrayal of hopelessness, Bicycle Thieves has a score of 8.3 on IMDb.

Rosebud... — 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

The reputation of Orson Welles's Citizen Kane precedes it. So widely accepted to be one of the greatest films ever made that David Fincher made a movie about how it was written and produced, this film noir shows how, in the aftermath of the death of the biggest magnate in America's editorial industry, journalists rush to investigate the meaning of his enigmatic last word.

There is pretty much nothing to not love about Welles's stunning masterpiece. Uniquely structured, masterfully written, amazingly shot, and flawlessly directed, it's a film that simply must be seen to be believed, as proved by its great score of 8.3 on IMDb.

The Whole World Laughs! — 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

One of the most renowned films of the master of slapstick comedy, Charles Chaplin, The Great Dictator follows a Jewish barber as he tries to avoid the regime of the dictator Adenoid Hynkel, who is trying to expand his empire.

Chaplin's first venture into talkies is surprisingly complex and ambitious. As well as delightfully sweet and irresistibly hilarious, the movie functions as the director's quasi-prophetic cautionary tale against the dangers of tyrants like Mussolini and Hitler, featuring in its third act one of the best speeches in movie history. For this, it has an 8.4 on IMDb.

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate's encounter with a former lover brings unforeseen complications. This beloved Hollywood classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman has stood the test of time thanks to its timeless story and engrossing characters.

With an outstanding score of 8.5 on IMDb, Casablanca shows what movie magic is all about. According to users, the way the film takes the rules and conventions of its genre and elevates them is something that no other movie has done in quite the same way since.

Every Time a Bell Rings, An Angel Gets His Wings — 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life is more, oh so much more than just a Christmas movie. This life-affirming story about a frustrated businessman who's shown by an angel what life would have been like without him is, simply put, one of the sweetest, most touching, and most uplifting films that have ever been made.

Giving the movie a much deserved score of 8.6, IMDb users celebrate its influence, impact, and entertainment value. The way it commemorates the power that a single person can hold over hundreds of lives is gorgeous, and James Stewart's character of George Bailey is one of the most complex and endearing not only in 40s cinema but in movie history. Without a doubt, this charming masterpiece deserves to be considered the best of its decade.

