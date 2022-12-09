In 2013, A24 was just a new indie studio trying to make a name for itself in the challenging field of American arthouse cinema. Nobody could be certain that this ambitious outlet would ever be able to endure given how many arthouse studios in the past had only lasted a few years before fizzling out. Cut to 2022 and A24 experienced an incredible year that included Everything Everywhere All at Once reaching new box office heights for one of the studio’s releases.

The achievements of A24 in 2022 weren’t just limited to that multiverse action movie, though. A24’s slate of 16 movies in 2022 was an incredibly diverse crop of features that reflected how it’s hard to box the studio into a box. An A24 movie can look like a quiet drama about a father and daughter on vacation in Turkey or a stop-motion animated movie about a shell or even a young-adult novel adaptation full of wacky imagery. The sheer variety of A24’s slate in 2022, not to mention its biggest financial successes this year (including the launching of its first ongoing franchise in Ti West’s X universe) makes ranking all the studio’s works this year from worst to best an especially interesting exercise. Not everything A24 put out in 2022 was the next Moonlight or Lady Bird, but this ranking does highlight the eclectic nature of its output. Who knew the studio would reach these kinds of highs back in 2013?

16. The Sky is Everywhere

Based on a Jandy Nelson novel of the same name (with this author adapting her own work into a screenplay), The Sky is Everywhere is the story of Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman) grappling with the sudden death of her older sister. It's a process that eventually involves a love triangle and wacky visual representations of grief. The whole thing is way too in love with big pronounced demonstrations of sadness and very broad attempts at comedy (like a "BOING!" sound effect used to indicate the presence of an erection). These elements never gel together properly and result in a dysfunctional rather than moving feature. How director Josephine Decker went from helming Madeline's Madeline and Shirley to directing this is anyone's guess.

15. God’s Creatures

A24 Films

Emily Watson gets a well-deserved vehicle to anchor with God’s Creatures, in which she plays a woman whose son (Paul Mescal) is accused of rape. It’s a harrowing story on paper and directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer wring some effective tension out of this premise in the movie’s best scenes. Unsurprisingly, those scenes tend to lean heavily on talented actors like Watson and Mescal. Unfortunately, God’s Creatures is way less than the sum of its parts and by the end doesn’t leave one with much to chew on regarding the weighty issues it's brought up. It’s also strange how forgettable the feature is visually given how Holmer’s 2016 movie The Fits was unforgettable in its camerawork.

14. Stars at Noon

Image via A24

There’s a lot to admire in Stars at Noon, an English directorial effort from the legendary Claire Denis anchored by Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. Denis’s constant fascination with the human body lends a sense of tangible immediacy and intimacy to any of the sensual scenes of Stars at Noon while Qualley is quite good in the lead role. Unfortunately, Alwyn is utterly forgettable in his performance, a fatal flaw considering how much of Stars at Noon hinges on his character. If it had a better leading man, Stars at Noon would’ve been a much more engaging exercise in erotic espionage cinema.

13. Men

Image via A24

It’s certainly easier to appreciate the virtues of Men when comparing it to other later horror films released in 2022, such as Terrifier 2 or Smile. The ambition and striking imagery of Men stand out all the more placed next to more lackluster horror films from the year. Still, even those comparisons can’t mitigate the fact that this is a step down from Alex Garland’s directorial efforts. Men is never as insightful as it should be, while some of its attempts at big scares are more derivative than outright frightening. There were many worse horror movies in 2022 than Men, but few were as frustrating as this movie and the potential it left on the table.

12. X

Image via X

The biggest problem with X is that it came out the same year as another Ti West horror movie set in the same fictional universe, Pearl. That audacious prequel, with its vibrant production design and bravura Mia Goth lead performance, can’t help but make X look a bit more pedestrian in comparison. Even if it’s not the best Ti West directorial effort of 2022, X is still a fun watch. The affection for both vintage adult movies and slasher films is largely infectious and the lighthearted atmosphere, though largely devoid of unpredictability, is also pretty fun. In a year without Pearl, this probably would’ve been ranked higher.

11. Causeway

Image via Apple TV+

Causeway would be so much better with a more intimate third act. Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) and James (Brian Tyree Henry) are already plenty compelling as fictional characters before they navigate a final half-hour rife with pronounced melodrama. But stumbling in the home stretch doesn’t take away from what Causeway does right, namely giving Henry a chance to excel as a dramatic performer. Even if the movie has inconsistent qualities, Henry is always bringing his A-game to the proceedings and delivering work that evokes his best performances in movies like If Beale Street Could Talk.

10. Bodies Bodies Bodies

Image Via A24

Is there much to Bodies Bodies Bodies that’s unprecedented? No. Director Halina Reijn is delivering a horror film that does what it says on the tin in being a movie about hot young rich people who turn on each other during a murder mystery game gone awry. What the movie lacks in depth, though, Bodies Bodies Bodies makes up for in delightful mean-spirited fun. There’s an undeniable joy in watching the wealthy tear each other apart while the unwavering commitment of the actors and the screenplay to making everything as cruel and chaotic as possible proves quite fun. Really though, the movie’s entire existence is justified by an outstanding supporting turn by Rachel Sennott, playing a motormouth people-pleaser that’s lightyears away from her work in Shiva Baby. If nothing else, see Bodies Bodies Bodies for her.

9. The Whale

The Whale is a sometimes awkward feature. It’s a tearjerker movie helmed by a director, Darren Aronofsky, whose filmography often reflects a disinterest in surface-level poignancy. It’s a plea for empathy whose gaze when it comes to obese people can teeter on the edge of exploitation. The ambition in The Whale results in disjointed elements that keep it from fulfilling its full potential. But that audacity also produces some truly moving set pieces that stand as some of the most well-realized sequences in Aronofksy’s career. It’s also a motion picture buoyed by a collection of superb performances, with Brendan Fraser living up to the hype with his incredible lead turn as the reclusive yet optimistic Charlie.

8. The Inspection

Image via A24

If there’s any part of The Inspection that shines especially bright, it’s the cast. Jeremy Pope is outstanding in the understated lead role while Gabrielle Union lends a discernibly unique personality to an intolerant character that could’ve felt like an out-of-place caricature in a movie so grounded in reality. Other parts of The Inspection are, admittedly, less unique than its greatest performance, like some of director Elegance Bratton’s more perfunctory filmmaking tendencies. But the beating heart of The Inspection is palpable and quite moving whenever those performances and the most distinctive parts of the screenplay come to the forefront.

7. Funny Pages

Image via A24

It’s no surprise Funny Pages fell through the cracks of 2022 cinema since it was simultaneously released in both theaters and video-on-demand services. But just because Funny Pages wasn’t playing in thousands of theaters doesn’t mean Owen Kline’s feature-length directorial debut isn’t worth watching. On the contrary, this is a remarkably compelling dark comedy about broken people, namely a teenager aspiring to be an underground comic book artist, who keep making all the wrong decisions. Kline captures these awkward exploits through 16mm film, a visual choice that accentuates the authenticity of each incredibly uncomfortable event in Funny Pages. What happens on-screen rarely goes anywhere pleasant, but that commitment to such dark material is a boon for the story and tone of Funny Pages.

6. The Eternal Daughter

Image via A24

Director Joanna Hogg certainly makes the isolated backdrop of The Eternal Daughter look like something straight out of a vintage horror movie. The mother/daughter protagonists of this film (both of whom are played by Tilda Swinton) stay at a hotel that’s trapped in a sea of fog, hear strange noises in the middle of the night, and even walk down hallways occasionally covered in green streaks of lighting that evoke the imagery of Giallo horror. Such evocative and classic imagery is used in the service of an intimate story that contemplates the kind of people and memories that always haunt us, much like ghosts. These weighty ideas are filtered through, among other means, two striking performances from Tilda Swinton. Joanna Hogg’s filmmaking The Eternal Daughter makes heavy use of recognizable horror motifs, but elements like Swinton’s performances are impressively original.

5. Pearl

When you’re making a sequel, prequel, or any kind of follow-up to an established movie, it’s best to go in a wildly new direction rather than spend so much time and energy recapturing everything that worked in that original feature. Director Ti West happily embraced this approach with Pearl, a prequel to X. For this title set in the early 20th century, West embraced influences from filmmakers like Douglas Sirk to create a campy yet also unnerving spectacle. The whole thing is a blast to watch thanks to its embrace of the ridiculous and brightly colored production design. It’s Mia Goth’s bravura lead performance, though, that’ll really stick around in your memory, she’s tremendously eerie yet also sympathetic in her acting.

4. After Yang

Image Via A24

After Yang certainly begins with a bang thanks to an opening credits sequence showing the film's main family dancing against a series of brightly colored backdrops, with the camera often cutting away to other families engaging in their own boisterous dance movements. It's a burst of lively competition that grabs your attention and vividly establishes the bond between these family members, which includes their robotic child Yang (Justin H. Min) The rest of After Yang is (appropriately so) much more subdued in tone, but that tight-knit bond lends tangible weight to a story that contemplates the humanity of Yang after he abruptly shuts down. From its very precise shifts in aspect ratios to the detailed performances from actors like Colin Farrell, After Yang is always demonstrating its filmmaking wits and its powerful heart.

3. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Image via A24

Who knew that what 2022 pop culture needed was a little shell with incidental pieces of wisdom to drop? Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was nothing short of a triumph, especially in how it managed to translate short YouTube videos into a satisfying feature-length narrative. Rather than feeling drawn out or needlessly overstuffed, the Marcel movie was instead quietly profound in its writing. It was also subtly impressive visually thanks to how it realized faux-documentary filmmaking with stop-motion animation. Some of the most memorable tearjerker moments and funniest lines of all of 2022 cinema could be found within this moving yarn about a shell who just wants to find his family. Throw in an incredible voice-over performance from Jenny Slate, and it’s no wonder Marcel the Shell with Shoes On stood out as one of the year’s most remarkable features, A24 or otherwise.

2. Aftersun

Image via A24

A summertime vacation to Turkey with father Calum (Paul Mescal) and daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) turns into something much more substantive in Aftersun. In the incredibly gifted hands of writer/director Charlotte Wells, the film manages to cover a lot of thematic terrain (including filling out detailed personalities for both of our lead characters) without feeling overstuffed. Wells weaves a fascinatingly complicated tapestry here that explores how our pasts bleed into the present, not to mention all the contradictory feelings we can harbor about our parents. All that nuance is magnificently handled by Mescal and Corio in their phenomenal performances and compellingly reinforced by evocative visual details like the recurring use of home video footage. Aftersun uncovers the lasting importance of throwaway moments of life, creating one of the more unforgettable movies of 2022 in the process.

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once

It’s been stunning to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once go from a cult curiosity to something that took pop culture by storm throughout 2022. Even with its rampant ubiquity in pop culture, though, the glorious aspects of Everything Everywhere All at Once are still wonderfully apparent. The gifted way writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert manage to blend such wacky images and set pieces with incredibly moving character details is nothing short of extraordinary. What other movie this year, A24 or otherwise, could manage to make a pair of rocks conversing into something that inspires tears? That’s the kind of accomplishment that can live up to an avalanche of hype, ditto the incredible performances from actors like Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.