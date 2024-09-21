After winning a multitude of Oscars for Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24 came into 2024 swinging with some of the best movies of the year. Featuring films destined to be modern classics, such as the surreal crime drama of Love Lies Bleeding, the all-too-ominous guerrilla warfare of Civil War, the heartbreaking and heartwarming splendor of Sing Sing, and many more, A24 continues to be one of the most exciting and boundary-pushing production companies in the industry today. That being said, while there are only a few months left in the year, A24 still has some exciting projects up its sleeve.

As awards season starts to ramp up yet again, A24 has several films in the works that will shake up the coming months. This includes a tragic tale of self-discovery and identity, a terrifying commentary on religion, a queer allegory from one of the industry's most beloved filmmakers, and so much more. Want to know what you can expect from the award-winning production company for the rest of 2024? Here are the eight movies A24 is releasing in the remainder of 2024.

'A Different Man'

Release Date: September 20, 2024 Director: Aaron Schimberg Starring: Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson, and Renate Reinsve

First up is A Different Man starring long-time MCU star Sebastian Stan, which is being praised as a winning dark comedy. Before Stan takes on the big screen as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, he will star as a would-be actor named Edward, who believes that he'll never be able to cut it in his industry due to his physical appearance caused by a medical condition. Edward seemingly gets an extraordinary chance when he signs up for an experimental medical procedure, which completely changes his face into something unrecognizable from who he was before. However, Edward's dream makeover turns disastrous when he meets someone named Oswald (Adam Pearson) - a man who has the same medical condition he had, but seems to be flourishing and enjoying a successful life nonetheless.

A Different Man premieres in theaters with a limited release on Friday, September 20, 2024, before getting a wider release on Friday, October 4, 2024.

'We Live in Time'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 Director: John Crowley Starring: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh

Not long after the surreal and tragic tale of A Different Man debuts, a very different story will present itself with We Live in Time. Another film that just so happens to star two Marvel stars as well, the new romantic drama tells the tale of Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) and how they fell in love. The story's non-linear approach details every major event within the couples' lives, including the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

We Live in Time premieres in theaters on Friday, October 11, 2024.

'Heretic'

Release Date: November 15, 2024 Directors: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods Starring: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East

Hugh Grant continues to thrive in his villain era with Heretic. As the title implies, religion is front and center in Heretic's narrative, with two missionaries named Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) visiting the home of one Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). The two soon discover that Mr. Reed's intentions are anything but noble, as he begins subjecting the two women to a variety of trials that will challenge their faith.

Heretic premieres in theaters on Friday, November 15, 2024.

'Y2K'

Release Date: December 6, 2024 Director: Kyle Mooney Starring: Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, and Rachel Zegler

In 1999, a conspiracy theory prevailed that the world's computers would glitch out beyond repair once the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2000. Y2K presents a version of those events that's true, where the world's technology begins to wreak havoc on everything around it. The only thing standing in these would-be homicidal machines' way are three teenage friends, Eli (Jaeden Martell), Laura (Rachel Zegler), and Danny (Julian Dennison).

Y2K releases in theaters on Friday, December 6, 2024.

'Babygirl'

Release Date: December 25, 2024 Director: Halina Reijn Starring: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas

What better way to spend Christmas Day than watching an A24 about a scandalous romance gone awry? Babygirl sees Nicole Kidman as a very successful CEO who has just about everything she could ask for. However, things get complicated when she meets a younger intern, whom she then begins an illicit affair with.

Babygirl premieres in theaters on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'

Release Date: TBD 2024 Director: Rungano Nyoni Starring: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, and Henry B.J. Phiri

A perplexing mystery presents itself in On Becoming a Guinea Fowl. A young woman named Shula (Susan Chardy) discovers the dead body of her Uncle Fred (Roy Chisha). In the wake of the tragedy, Shula and some of her other family members begin to learn things about their uncle that they didn't know before.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

'The Brutalist'