A24 has quickly become one of the biggest names amongst cinephiles. Since releasing Harmony Korine 's Spring Breakers back in 2013, the studio has grown year by year, and has released several Oscar-winning films including Barry Jenkins ' Moonlight and the Daniels ' Everything Everywhere All at Once . 2025 is fixing to be another big year for the indie giant, with some of their most star-studded features to date.

'Parthenope'

February 7, 2025

Director: Paul Sorrentino Cast: Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Peppe Lanzetta and Isabella Ferrari

Parthenope marks the latest film from acclaimed Italian auteur Paolo Sorrentino ( The Hand of God ). Set in Naples, the movie follows the titular character (played at different ages by Celeste Dalla Porta and Stefania Sandrelli ) as she navigates love, youth, and family in her home city.

'The Legend of Ochi'

February 28, 2025

Director: Isaiah Saxon Cast: Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, with Emily Watson and Willem Dafoe

A24 may be one of the biggest names among cinephiles, but they have very rarely ventured into the realm of family-friendly entertainment. That will change with the fantastical adventure The Legend of Ochi, which follows a young girl (Helena Zengel) who befriends a young mythical creature known as an ochi, and sets off on an adventure away from her village to reunite the cute critter with its family. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Academy Award nominee Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy), and Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project) co-star.

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'

March 7, 2025

Director: Bird's Tale Cast: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, and Henry B.J. Phiri

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl is the newest film from writer-director Runagno Nyoni ( I Am Not a Witch ) and follows Shua ( Susan Chardy ), a young woman who, while driving on an empty road one night, discovers the corpse of her uncle. As the funeral gets underway, Shua's relatives unearth some shocking secrets about her family.

'Opus'

March 14, 2025

Image via Sundance Institute

Director: Mark Anthony Green Cast: Ayo Edebiri, Amber Midthunder, with Juliette Lewis, and John Malkovich

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is about to become a scream queen as the lead in Mark Anthony Green's psychological horror film, Opus. Edebiri plays a young writer who receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the remote compound of a renowned pop star who disappeared without a trace 30 years before. Upon her arrival, the young woman begins to be unnerved by the cult-like lifestyle the pop star has constructed.

'Death of a Unicorn'

Spring 2025

Director: Alex Scharfman Cast: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) are starring in a different kind of fairy tale in the dark comedy Death of a Unicorn. The movie follows a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn with their car. They ultimately bring the mythical creature to the estate of a grossly wealthy family where they realize that it isn't dead, and it's not as gentle as they think it'd be.

'Warfare'

Directors: Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

Fresh off of the commercial and critical success of Civil War, Academy Award-nominated writer and director Alex Garland is teaming up with Iraq War Veteran Ray Mendoza for the real-time war thriller simply titled Warfare. D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs) will play a young Mendoza alongside a vast ensemble cast of some of the hottest young actors in the business.

'Marty Supreme'

December 25, 2025

Image via A24

Director: Josh Safdie Cast: Timothèe Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Odessa A'zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher

After garnering much acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Timothèe Chalamet is set to play the title role in the raunchy sports dramedy Marty Supreme. Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems) directs the film, which is loosely based on the career of professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman.

'BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions'

Image via A24

Director: Kahlil Joseph Cast: Shaunette Renée Wilson, Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Peter Jay Fernandez, Penny Johnson Jerald, Zora Casebere

Based on Kahlil Joseph's acclaimed art installation, BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions is an experimental feature that combines animation, documentary filmmaking, and live-action filmmaking to tell the story of West African curator and scholar Funmilayo Akechukwu, and how her latest project leads her to cross paths with a journalist who radically changes her worldview.

'Bring Her Back'

Directors: Danny and Michael Philippou Cast: Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Sora Wong, Liam Damons

YouTubers turned filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou hit it big with Talk To Me, and now they are reuniting with A24 for their mysterious new horror movie Bring Her Back. Not much is known about the plot of the movie, but we do know that it will star Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

'Eddington'

Image by Federico Napoli

Director: Ari Aster Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deidre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.

After their polarizing surrealist epic Beau Is Afraid, Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix is reuniting with writer-director Ari Aster for the modern western dark-comedy Eddington. Much of the plot is being kept under wraps, although the movie is said to have Phoenix play a sheriff in a small town who butts heads with the corrupt mayor (Pedro Pascal). Academy Award winner Emma Stone (Poor Things) will play the wife of Phoenix's character.

'Eternity'