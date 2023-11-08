The Big Picture A24, the studio behind films like Pearl and The Whale, has launched the A24 App, offering bonus content and access to their film library and exclusive merchandise for a monthly fee of $5 USD.

A24, the studio behind films such as Pearl and The Whale, is launching its own app, featuring many hours of bonus content showing viewers how their favorite movies were made. Called the "A24 App", the feature will also include the possibility of singing up for the studio's official fan club, with the $5 USD monthly fee giving clients special discounts on the studio's official store, as well as access to their film library and exclusive merch-drops. The new experience available on Apple devices will allow fans of the studio to find everything related to it in a single place.

Other features the subscription to the app will provide are a birthday gift for clients, the possibility of buying screening tickets for upcoming releases and a member pin. The yearly subscription option comes at a price of $55 USD, meaning that customers will get a free month of service if they decide to sign up for that alternative. The studio behind titles such as Talk to Me and Priscilla is ready to give a new meaning to the film library it has created, giving their most loyal fans the possibility of reliving their favorite stories while looking towards the future of the company.

In addition to being available on the app, the A24 All Access membership will also allow subscribers to watch on iOS browsers, Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Android devices and Airplay, making the service very accessible for anyone who would like to become a part of the club. The app will only be available in the United States for the moment, and it remains to be seen if more territories will be added at some point in the future. In the meantime, stories such as The Green Knight and The Tragedy of Macbeth have found a new place to be seen in.

A Place to See 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

One of the most relevant productions the studio has worked on in recent years has been Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film directed by the duo known as the Daniels which managed to score eleven nominations at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. The story starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan took home seven Oscars, alongside a $141 million global box office total. In the widely successful film, Evelyn Quan Wong (Yeoh) feels unhappy with her life, until the possibility of exploring the multiverse makes her realize what she can do to improve things around her home and her relationships with her family.

The A24 App is already available in the United States.