A24 to Auction Off Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ Hoodie, ‘Midsommar’ Flower Gown for Charity

Indie powerhouse A24 has launched A24 Auctions, a website that will allow film and television fans to bid on costumes and props from the company’s top titles. Proceeds will go to charities that benefit first responders during the current pandemic. You have to admire A24’s willingness to experiment, and this is a rather brilliant idea that’s all in the name of a good cause.

Let’s start with what is currently up for sale as part of the A24 Attic Auction, which boasts an assorted offering from various A24 projects, and benefits NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the United States. You can bid on Zendaya‘s maroon hoodie from HBO’s Euphoria, or Sunny Suljic‘s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed skateboard from Jonah Hill‘s directorial debut Mid90s. Bidding is currently at $3,000 and $1,500 for those respective items. You can also bid on hand-stitched “Annie” and “Charles” doormats from Hereditary, as well as Elsie Fisher‘s handmade “Coolest Girl in the World” time capsule from Eighth Grade, the latter of which is currently a bargain at $575, though the auction will continue for 16 more days.

These are introductory items designed to invite people into the process and become familiar with the auction site. Over the next few weeks, A24 will be auctioning off some much more valuable items.

On Monday, April 27, Hårga collectibles from Midsommar will be auctioned off for the benefit of FDNY Foundation, which is the official non-profit organization of the New York City Fire Department, so proceeds will directly support members and their families who are suffering from the pandemic. There will be 10 items available, including the granddaddy of them all — the original 33-pound, 10,000-silk-flower May Queen gown worn by Florence Pugh in the film’s fiery finale. You can also own a piece of Hårgan history and pick up the infamous finishing mallet in case you ever engage in an ättestupa ritual.

On May 4, A24 will allow you to bid on 18 gems from Uncut Gems for the benefit of Queens Community House, a multi-site, multi-service settlement house that serves the diverse neighborhoods of Queens. Feel like Adam Sandler‘s character Howard Ratner for a day by placing a winning bid on a bejeweled Furby, a Kevin Garnett jersey, Idina Menzel‘s bat mitzvah dress from the film, or Howard’s son’s racecar bed — something I always wanted as a kid.

And finally, there will be four very cool items available from The Lighthouse, the black-and-white horror-drama starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. You can bid on the mythical lens from the lighthouse, which is absolutely gorgeous, or the hand-carved wooden mermaid that arouses Pattinson’s character. That auction will begin on May 11 and benefit Food Bank for New York City, which is the city’s leading hunger-relief organization, providing emergency food to vulnerable New Yorkers who may be quarantined, along with those impacted by the economic downturn.

This is a unique chance to own a piece of movie history and help people with the click of a button, so if you have some extra funds at the moment, consider making a bid on one of these cherished pop culture artifacts. If I had the money, I’d buy my girlfriend the May Queen dress, though I worry our cat will tear it to shreds. I guess she’ll have to settle for the mallet. I just hope she isn’t compelled to use it on me by the end of this quarantine.

For more on The Lighthouse, including director Robert Eggers‘ original NC-17 pitch, click here.